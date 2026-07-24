Complex's best new music list includes songs from Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Burna Boy, Leikeli47, and Lil Eazzyy. Follow on Spotify for more.Jessica Mckinney
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The best new music of the week includes songs from Baby Keem, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Nas, Jay-Z, 21 Savage, Billie Eilish, Shelley, Lil Eazzyy, and more.Jessica Mckinney
Complex's picks for the rising rappers you need to look out for in 2021, including $NOT, Morray, Rubi Rose, CJ, Hotboii, and more.Eric Skelton
Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Men's Sping/Summer 2027 presentation created a spectacle with its beach-themed set design. Did the clothes also deliver?Aria Hughes