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Fugees fans are taking to social media to call out Pras Michel, who recently took the stand in his federal conspiracy trial and said he spoke with the FBI.Brad Callas
Here’s what it was like inside the Fugees show in NYC last night, where Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras performed together for the first time in 15 years.Andre Gee
Music
5 Things We Learned About 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' From the New Episode of Spotify's Dissect
From an early appearance on the Apollo stage to the original name of the Fugees, here's what we found out about Ms. Hill and her classic album.Shawn Setaro
From Drake and Eminem, to The Fugees and Lil Wayne, these are the 11 hip-hop acts who should a residency on the Las Vegas Strip.Sam Williams