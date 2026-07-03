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WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 03: Pras Michel, a member of the 1990's hip-hop group the Fugees, arrives at U.S. District Court on April 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. Michel is on trial for his alleged participation in a campaign finance conspiracy.
Music

Fugees’ Pras Reports to Prison to Begin 14-Year Sentence for Money Laundering Charges and More

The rapper, who was convicted on foreign lobbying and fraud charges in 2023, turned himself in.

Andrew White77 days ago
Lauryn Hill Set Up a Repayment Plan for Her Six-Figure Tax Debt
Music

Lauryn Hill Strikes New Deal to Address $892K New Jersey Tax Bill

Newly revealed state liens, a scrapped 2024 tour, and a fresh repayment agreement shed new light on Lauryn Hill’s latest tax issue.

Bernadette Giacomazzo126 days ago
(L-R) Wyclef Jean and 2Pac.
Music

Wyclef Jean Revisits 2Pac Beef, Says Fugees 'Never Did Nothing to Disrespect' Him

As the Fugees' second album, 'The Score,' turns 30, Clef has opened up about how one of its tracks was misunderstood by the late legend.

tara mahadevan153 days ago
Lauryn Hill wearing a dramatic outfit and sunglasses sings into a microphone on stage, with musical instruments in the background.
Music

Lauryn Hill Pays Tribute to D'Angelo and Roberta Flack With Powerful 2026 Grammys Performance

The special tribute performance took place during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah.

Trace William Cowen165 days ago
Pras wearing a quilted jacket stands in front of a backdrop with "Fugees" text.
Music

Pras Files Appeal to Reverse 14-Year Prison Sentence for Money Laundering

The Fugees rapper challenges his conviction tied to the Jho Low scandal and $100M foreign influence scheme.

Mark Elibert223 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Mark Wahlberg attends Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere at SVA Theater on September 24, 2025 in New York City. WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 03: Pras Michel, a member of the 1990's hip-hop group the Fugees, arrives at U.S. District Court on April 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. Michel is on trial for his alleged participation in a campaign finance conspiracy.
Pop Culture

Mark Wahlberg Joins Forces with Pras Michél for Documentary About His Life and Legal Saga

The documentary will explore Michél's career and the musician being found guilty on all ten counts in his federal conspiracy case.

Jaelani Turner-Williams274 days ago
Robby Pardlo of City High.
Music

City High Member Robbie Pardlo Dead At 46

The late singer and producer was a member of the R&B trio from 1999 to 2003.

Jaelani Turner-Williams363 days ago
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Lauryn Hill and Pras
Music

Lauryn Hill Responds to Fugees Bandmate Pras Suing Her for Fraud, Calls It ‘Baseless’ and ‘Full of False Claims’

Pras is also suing Hill for breach of contract over The Fugees canceled 2023 tour.

tara mahadevan653 days ago
Lauryn Hill
Music

Lauryn Hill Explains Why The Fugees Canceled Their North American Tour Days Before Kickoff

The Grammy winner also confirmed that the tour's European leg is "moving forward as planned."

Joshua Espinoza707 days ago
Lauryn Hill, Pras Michel, and Wyclef Jean perform on stage together. Lauryn wears a flowing, draped outfit with a beaded headdress; Pras and Wyclef wear streetwear
Music

Lauryn Hill Brings Out Her Son YG Marley and Fugees Bandmate Wyclef Jean for BET Awards Medley

Hill delivered a performance of the title track from her 1998 album 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' among other songs.

Joe Price745 days ago
Two musicians perform on stage with a band, one in a black cap and jacket, the other with braids and a yellow top
Music

Lauryn Hill and Son YG Marley Perform Medley on Jimmy Fallon

Hill made a surprise appearance during her son Marley's Coachella festival set in April.

Alex Ocho792 days ago
Music

Wyclef Jean on Fugees' Rendition of "Killing Me Softly" Earning Original Songwriter $8 Million: 'The Game Is to Own Your Own Copyright'

In a new interview, the rapper discussed the importance of ownership in the music industry.

Alex Ocho863 days ago
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Music

Attorney for Fugees Rapper Pras Pleads Guilty to Leaking Evidence to Reporters

David Kenner served as Pras' legal counsel during his international conspiracy scheme case.

Alex Ocho901 days ago
fugees performing live
Music

Wyclef Jean Quotes His “Anything Can Happen” Track When Asked About Possibility of New Fugees Album

For now, Wyclef and The Fugees are on the road in celebration of Lauryn's classic 'Miseducation' album.

Trace William Cowen983 days ago
Music

The Fugees Reunite for Roots Picnic Set as Pras Faces Serious Prison Time

The pioneering trio reunited for six songs. Pras faces 20 years in prison after he was found guilty for his participation in a sweeping conspiracy scheme.

Brad Callas1137 days ago

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