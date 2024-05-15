Lauryn Hill and Son YG Marley Perform Medley on Jimmy Fallon

Lauryn Hill and her son YG Marley hit the stage together once again.

The mother and son duo performed a medley of three songs, including “Ex-Factor,” “Survival,” and “Praise Jah in the Moonlight” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

As noted by Rolling Stone, 22-year-old Marley, who has been performing with the 48-year-old Hill since childhood, recently released “Praise Jah in the Moonlight” last year and “Survival” this week, the latter of which shares songwriting credits with Hill and his grandfather, Bob Marley.

Marley also performed “Survival” during his set at this year’s Coachella Music Festival, where Hill surprised fans by joining him on stage.

During her appearance at Coachella, Hill also performed some of her own hits and was joined by fellow Fugees member Wyclef Jean for “Killing Me Softly” and “Ready or Not.”