Lauryn Hill Strikes New Deal to Address $892K New Jersey Tax Bill

Lauryn Hill is taking steps to resolve a lingering tax issue more than a decade after her high-profile legal battle with federal authorities.
According to newly surfaced records obtained by TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist has entered into a repayment agreement with the State of New Jersey to address outstanding state income tax liabilities totaling a six-figure amount.
Documents from the New Jersey Division of Taxation show two active liens tied to Hill. One reflects an unpaid balance of $133,246, while the other lists $758,912.02 in outstanding taxes. Together, the filings indicate a substantial debt that remains on record, though Hill’s representatives told the outlet that the situation is being handled through an established repayment plan.
A spokesperson for the artist confirmed that Hill is cooperating with the arrangement. “Ms. Hill is complying with a repayment plan she entered into with the State of New Jersey to resolve state income tax liabilities incurred after cancellation of a tour, which greatly impacted the tour’s cash flow,” the representative said in a statement.
The latest development arrives years after Hill faced federal tax charges related to earlier earnings.
Prosecutors previously accused the musician of failing to file federal tax returns on approximately $1.8 million in income earned between 2005 and 2007 through royalties and several Subchapter S corporations.
Hill pleaded guilty to three counts of tax evasion in 2012 and later served a three-month prison sentence in 2013 before being released from a federal correctional facility in Connecticut that October.
Those earlier financial issues eventually expanded beyond the initial charges, with tax obligations connected to multiple years—including 2008 and 2009—bringing her total federal and state liability to several million dollars at the time.
Hill previously explained that she stepped back from public life during that period to focus on protecting her family, a decision she said contributed to the tax filings that went unresolved.
The recent state liens appear to be tied to the aftermath of a planned 2024 tour by Hill and the Fugees, which was canceled shortly before its scheduled launch. The cancellation reportedly affected the tour’s cash flow, contributing to the tax balance that is now being addressed through the repayment agreement.
Hill remains one of the most influential figures in hip-hop and R&B history, best known for her work with the Fugees and for her landmark 1998 solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which earned multiple Grammy Awards and reshaped the sound of contemporary soul and rap.