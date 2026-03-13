Lauryn Hill Strikes New Deal to Address $892K New Jersey Tax Bill

Lauryn Hill is taking steps to resolve a lingering tax issue more than a decade after her high-profile legal battle with federal authorities. According to newly surfaced records obtained by TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist has entered into a repayment agreement with the State of New Jersey to address outstanding state income tax liabilities totaling a six-figure amount.

Documents from the New Jersey Division of Taxation show two active liens tied to Hill. One reflects an unpaid balance of $133,246, while the other lists $758,912.02 in outstanding taxes. Together, the filings indicate a substantial debt that remains on record, though Hill’s representatives told the outlet that the situation is being handled through an established repayment plan. A spokesperson for the artist confirmed that Hill is cooperating with the arrangement. “Ms. Hill is complying with a repayment plan she entered into with the State of New Jersey to resolve state income tax liabilities incurred after cancellation of a tour, which greatly impacted the tour’s cash flow,” the representative said in a statement. The latest development arrives years after Hill faced federal tax charges related to earlier earnings. Prosecutors previously accused the musician of failing to file federal tax returns on approximately $1.8 million in income earned between 2005 and 2007 through royalties and several Subchapter S corporations. Hill pleaded guilty to three counts of tax evasion in 2012 and later served a three-month prison sentence in 2013 before being released from a federal correctional facility in Connecticut that October.