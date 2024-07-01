Lauryn Hill Brings Out Her Son YG Marley and Fugees Bandmate Wyclef Jean for BET Awards Medley

At the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30, Ms. Lauryn Hill delivered a lengthy medley of tracks with guest appearances from her Fugees bandmate Wyclef Jean and her song YG Marley.

Hill opened up the performance with the title track from her 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, later switching it up by transitioning to "Lost Ones." She then invited her son YG Marley to the stage to perform his track "Survival," which samples two tracks from his grandfather Bob Marley's 1979 album of the same name. Hill added a verse of her own to the track, too, followed by Marley performing his breakthrough track, "Praise Jah in the Moonlight."

To close out the performance, she invited her Fugees bandmate Wyclef Jean to the stage. After greeting her and YG Marley, he immediately got into their 1995 song "Fu-Gee-La."

This isn't the first time Hill was joined onstage by her 22-year-old son. YG Marley has performed alongside his mother since he was a child, and the pair recently made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon in May. They performed "Ex-Factor," Survival," and "Praise Jah in the Moonlight" on the show. During his set at this year's Coachella Music Festival, he surprised fans by bringing out his mother for "Survival," and he also got Wyclef Jean to perform "Killing Me Softly" and "Ready or Not."