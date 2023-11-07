Wyclef Jean Quotes His “Anything Can Happen” Track When Asked About Possibility of New Fugees Album

For now, Wyclef and The Fugees are on the road in celebration of Lauryn's classic 'Miseducation' album.

Nov 07, 2023
It’s been nearly 28 years since the release of The Fugees’ undeniably influential The Score, widely considered the acclaimed group’s final album. But in a new interview with a TMZ paparazzo, Wyclef Jean gave a decidedly playful response when asked whether plans were in motion for a new album.

First, as seen in the video below, Wyclef reflected on the group’s "monumental" current moment and their return to the stage. As recently announced, Lauryn Hill added new dates to her The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th anniversary tour, with The Fugees co-headlining all U.S. shows.

"I’mma tell you, man. No cap. Bono from U2, when I was like 25, he was like, 'Yo, y'all the hip-hop Beatles,'" Wyclef said when looking back on the group's legacy. "I ain’t understand what he was saying 'til I’m, like, 54. We show up, and everywhere it’s just a packed stadium with barely promotion. It’s just the energy."

As for the possibility of new music, Wyclef didn’t offer a straightforward answer. He signaled some hope regarding the potential of a new album, however, by quoting the chorus to his The Carnival track "Anything Can Happen" from 1997.

"I remember people was saying The Fugees will never get back together," he pointed out. "So, in the words of The Carnival, 'Say what, say what. Anything can happen.'"

Indeed, anything can. Just last month, for example, the reunited classic lineup of blink-182 released their One More Time... album, the group's first full-length with co-founder Tom DeLonge in 12 years. At varying points across the band's journey, such a possibility seemed like a longshot at best and wishful thinking at worst.

Coud The Fugees also be continuing their recorded journey together? That remains to be seen. In the meantime, catch the group on Lauryn Hill's Miseducation tour, which next hits the Oakland Arena on Tuesday night.

