Wyclef Jean Quotes His “Anything Can Happen” Track When Asked About Possibility of New Fugees Album

It’s been nearly 28 years since the release of The Fugees’ undeniably influential The Score, widely considered the acclaimed group’s final album. But in a new interview with a TMZ paparazzo, Wyclef Jean gave a decidedly playful response when asked whether plans were in motion for a new album.

First, as seen in the video below, Wyclef reflected on the group’s "monumental" current moment and their return to the stage. As recently announced, Lauryn Hill added new dates to her The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th anniversary tour, with The Fugees co-headlining all U.S. shows.

"I’mma tell you, man. No cap. Bono from U2, when I was like 25, he was like, 'Yo, y'all the hip-hop Beatles,'" Wyclef said when looking back on the group's legacy. "I ain’t understand what he was saying 'til I’m, like, 54. We show up, and everywhere it’s just a packed stadium with barely promotion. It’s just the energy."