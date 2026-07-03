Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

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Drake in a black hoodie with DSquared2 logo, and Will Smith in a colorful jacket and blue cap, both against vibrant backgrounds.
Music

Drake's "2 Hard 4 The Radio" Gets Sensational 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Theme Song Mash-Up

A viral remix from producer Spectre blends Drake’s “2 Hard 4 The Radio” with the iconic 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' beat.

Mark Elibert60 days ago
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Quincy Jones attends the Dolemite Is My Name! LA AMPAS Hosted Tastemaker at San Vicente Bungalows on October 26, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
Music

Quincy Jones Estate Sells Large Portion of Late Legend's Catalog, Including Michael Jackson Interest

'Off the Wall,' 'Thriller,' and even Q's classic "Soul Bossa Nova" (aka the 'Austin Powers' theme) were all part of the deal.

Jaelani Turner-Williams125 days ago
Will Smith in colorful clothing and red cap, posing with spray paint cans in front of graffiti reading "FRESH!" on a white wall.
Pop Culture

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' House Reportedly Set to Go on Sale for Nearly $30 Million

And no, the home is not actually located in the Bel-Air area.

Trace William Cowen184 days ago
'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' Star Floyd Roger Myers Jr. Found Dead at 42
Pop Culture

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Star Floyd Roger Myers Jr. Found Dead at 42

Floyd Roger Myers Jr., known for his roles in 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' and 'The Jacksons: An American Dream,' has died.

Bernadette Giacomazzo260 days ago
Janet Hubert speaks during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Pop Culture

Janet Hubert Joins Final Season of ‘Bel-Air’ in Full-Circle Moment

Hubert played the original Aunt Viv on 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.'

Alex Gonzalez262 days ago
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(L-R) Janet Hubert and Will Smith.
Pop Culture

Janet Hubert Says She and Will Smith Have 'Good' Relationship Decades After Feud

The former 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' actor once claimed that Smith "dogged" her out.

Jaelani Turner-Williams308 days ago
YouTube/SNL
Pop Culture

‘SNL,’ ‘Fresh Prince,’ and More: Internet Shares Their Favorite Moments of Actors Breaking Character

Actors from 'SNL,' 'Martin' and 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' had a hard time keeping their composure.

Jaelani Turner-Williams325 days ago
Tatyana Ali and Rose McGowan
Pop Culture

Tatyana Ali Says Rose McGowan Protected Her From Bully on Film Set

McGowan responded and said that she'd do it again.

Trey Alston417 days ago
Tatyana Ali circa 1994 with long black hair and a white top smiles at the camera. Another person is visible in a car in the background.
Pop Culture

Tatyana Ali on Why Her Mom’s Minivan Made a Cameo in a 1994 Club Photo: ‘No After-Parties for Me'

The 'Fresh Prince' star shared a funny memory behind a candid photo outside of the club.

Alex Ocho421 days ago
Actor Will Smith and music/television producer Quincy Jones break from filming "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" on October 20, 1990 at Columbia/Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Will Smith Mourns Quincy Jones' Death, Calls Him the 'Definition of a Mentor'

The late musical maestro convinced Smith to take on the titular role in 1990s sitcom 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams619 days ago
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Will Smith speaking into a microphone during a radio interview at Hot 97 FM
Pop Culture

Will Smith Recalls Not Liking Quincy Jones' Original ‘Fresh Prince’ Theme Song and Making New One With Jazzy Jeff

Smith wasn't happy with what Quincy Jones made so he and DJ Jazzy Jeff created the now-iconic theme in their hotel room later that day.

Joe Price772 days ago
Alfonso Ribeiro in a suit poses on the left; Tyler Perry speaks into a microphone on the right
Pop Culture

Alfonso Ribeiro Shades Tyler Perry After Saying Career Ended, Says He Doesn't ‘Want That Man to Do Anything for Me’

The 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' alum brushed off a suggestion that he could use Perry's help.

Jaelani Turner-Williams780 days ago
A man is smiling, wearing a blue suit and tie
Pop Culture

Alfonso Ribeiro Says Playing Carlton Banks on 'Fresh Prince' Ended His Acting Career

The actor's career wasn't completely over as he still landed sitcom roles and hosting gigs.

Mark Elibert787 days ago
drake performing live and dancing
Music

Watch Drake Bust Out the 'Fresh Prince' Carlton Dance on Tour

Drake and J. Cole have been on the road together for the latest leg of the It's All a Blur tour.

Trace William Cowen877 days ago
Pop Culture

Will Smith's Representative Shoots Down Claims He Had Sex With Duane Martin

A man who claimed he was Will Smith's former personal assistant said he walked in on the 'Fresh Prince' co-stars.

Joe Price975 days ago
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Bel Air Season 2 First Look
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Here's a First Look at 'Bel-Air' Season 2's Character Portraits

Below, get an exclusive first look at the new season of 'Bel-Air,' returning to Peacock next week, via an assortment of character cast photos.

Karla Rodriguez1249 days ago
"Premiere Event" Pictured: Actress Tatyana Ali
Pop Culture

'Fresh Prince' Actress Tatyana Ali Joins 'Bel-Air' Cast for Season 2

Tatyana Ali, who starred as Ashley Banks in 'Fresh Prince,' will portray an English teacher named Mrs. Hughes in the dramatic reboot's second season.

Joshua Espinoza1274 days ago

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