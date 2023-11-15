Will Smith's Representative Shoots Down Claims He Had Sex With Duane Martin

A representative for Will Smith has denied claims he had sex with his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Duane Martin.

Brother Bilaal, a man who claimed he previously worked with Smith as his personal assistant, made the allegations in a recent interview with controversial gossip blogger Tasha K. He said he walked in on Smith and Martin, who appeared in one episode of Fresh Prince in 1993, engaging in anal sex in a dressing room.

"This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false," Smiths' rep said in a statement shared with TMZ. A source added that Smith is considering legal action as a result of the claims. It is unclear if he's just considering suing Brother Bilaal or Tasha K, who is still expected to pay $4 million in a defamation lawsuit settlement to Cardi B for making false accusations against the rapper in 2019.

"I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will," Bilaal told Tasha K. "There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.”