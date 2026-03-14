Music

Quincy Jones Estate Sells Large Portion of Late Legend's Catalog, Including Michael Jackson Interest

'Off the Wall,' 'Thriller,' and even Q's classic "Soul Bossa Nova" (aka the 'Austin Powers' theme) were all part of the deal.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Quincy Jones attends the Dolemite Is My Name! LA AMPAS Hosted Tastemaker at San Vicente Bungalows on October 26, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix

Portions of the massive Quincy Jones catalog have been sold to investment firm HarbourView.

On Thursday (March 12), it was announced that selected music and non-music material, including both recorded music and publishing rights, owned by the late producer and musician were sold in an acquisition deal. Among the material included the deal, per Vibe, was Jones’ stakes in the three seminal Michael Jackson albums that he produced: Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad, as well as perhaps his best-known solo composition, “Soul Bossa Nova.”

Jones died in November 2024 at 91 years old and was among the most revered producers in jazz, R&B and pop music. His career spanned seven decades, and in addition to music, the entertainer had a major presence in other media, executive producing former sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and co-founding urban media publication Vibe Magazine.

Along with Jones’ direct music contributions, HarbourView will also hold a stake in songs that he owned a piece of because they sampled his work as a writer, like Kanye West’s 2007 single “Good Life” and 2Pac’s 1996 hit “How Do U Want It.”

“Long before anyone talked about ‘multi-platform,’ he was already building bridges and connecting the dots across music, film, television, publishing, technology and culture, creating iconic juggernauts like Thriller, The Color Purple, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Vibe,” stated Jones’ daughter, actress Rashida Jones.

Rashida added that Jones’ children are vying to “protect” the late musician’s life’s work and image, including from misuse by AI.

“HarbourView understands that legacy and has the vision and expertise to help ensure that future generations can feel the full scope of his everlasting impact,” she said. The actress also co-directed Jones’ 2018 Netflix documentary, Quincy.

In addition to owning the rights to some of Jones’ best-known work, HarbourView will now collaborate with the late musician’s estate over his name, image and likeness. HarbourView also holds ownership of catalogs by T-Pain, Nelly, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

Related Stories

Bad Bunnyin a suit holds a Grammy award on stage, speaking into a microphone. A large image of his face is projected behind him. He was one of the highlights of the 2026 Grammys
Music

The Good, the Bad, and the Surprisingly Weird of the 2026 Grammys

From Bad Bunny’s historic Album of the Year win to awkward tributes, the night was inspiring, uneven, and unexpectedly weird.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo229 days ago
Quincy Jones and Jermaine Dupri
Pop Culture

Magic City Owner Recalls Quincy Jones Becoming Enamored With Door Girl During Strip Club Visit

“He hung around the front door the whole evening."

Trey Alston392 days ago
Kenya Kinski-Jones and Will Peltz arrive to Balthazar for the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival Chanel Artists Dinner on April 24, 2017 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Quincy Jones’ Youngest Daughter Engaged to Billionaire Heir Will Become Brooklyn Beckham’s In-Law

Kenya Kinski-Jones and Will Peltz have been dating for 14 years.

Bernadette Giacomazzo435 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureCarrot Top Reportedly Hospitalized in Las Vegas
2
MusicLena The Plug Says She's 'Cashed In' Her 'Hall Pass' With Drake
3
Pop CultureBrittany Renner Fires Back at Daphne Joy: 'You're Overfilled and I'm Still Underwhelmed'
4
Pop CultureAries Spears Confronts DJ Vlad in Fiery New Interview: 'You're a F*cking Liar'
5
MusicJay-Z HBO Max Docuseries: 8 Things We Learned From the First Two Episodes of 'JAŸ-Z In 8'
6
StyleDrake's 'Take Care' Jewelry Collection Is Up for Grabs for $295,000

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App