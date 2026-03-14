Quincy Jones Estate Sells Large Portion of Late Legend's Catalog, Including Michael Jackson Interest

Portions of the massive Quincy Jones catalog have been sold to investment firm HarbourView.

On Thursday (March 12), it was announced that selected music and non-music material, including both recorded music and publishing rights, owned by the late producer and musician were sold in an acquisition deal. Among the material included the deal, per Vibe, was Jones’ stakes in the three seminal Michael Jackson albums that he produced: Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad, as well as perhaps his best-known solo composition, “Soul Bossa Nova.”

Jones died in November 2024 at 91 years old and was among the most revered producers in jazz, R&B and pop music. His career spanned seven decades, and in addition to music, the entertainer had a major presence in other media, executive producing former sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and co-founding urban media publication Vibe Magazine.

Along with Jones’ direct music contributions, HarbourView will also hold a stake in songs that he owned a piece of because they sampled his work as a writer, like Kanye West’s 2007 single “Good Life” and 2Pac’s 1996 hit “How Do U Want It.”

“Long before anyone talked about ‘multi-platform,’ he was already building bridges and connecting the dots across music, film, television, publishing, technology and culture, creating iconic juggernauts like Thriller, The Color Purple, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Vibe,” stated Jones’ daughter, actress Rashida Jones.