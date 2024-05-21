Alfonso Ribeiro Says Playing Carlton Banks on 'Fresh Prince' Ended His Acting Career

Alfonso Ribero has revealed that his most famous role as Carlton Banks on the hit TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ended his acting career.

In an interview with Closer Weekly, Ribeiro explained how the role hurt his career more than improved it. Fans fell in love with the iconic character, who made viewers laugh with his dance moves and overly conservative opinions on various topics. According to Ribeiro, he made a huge "sacrifice" by taking the role as Carlton would always be second place to Will Smith's character.

"Playing Carlton on Fresh Prince became a sacrifice. I used to always say doing Carlton was the greatest and worst thing that ever happened to me," Ribeiro told the outlet. "It was one of the greatest roles that I ever was fortunate enough to play, but it was also the role that stopped me from acting again because people couldn't see me as anything else. The sacrifice was not having an acting career anymore."