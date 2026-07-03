Featured
Latest Stories
Bystanders Lift Helicopter Off Trapped Crew Member Suzie Smith After Sacramento Freeway Crash
Suzie Smith was identified as the crew member bystanders rushed to save when a medical helicopter crashed on a freeway in Sacramento.
Dame Dash and Fiancée Celebrate His New Album With TikTok Trend: 'Say Something Nice'
Dash's new album with The Black Guns and Freeway is out.
Former Drug Lord Freeway Ricky Ross on Rick Ross Taking His Name, Says Rapper ‘Disappears’ Whenever ‘I’m Around’
During an extensive chat with Joe Rogan, the former drug dealer also revealed he still owes the rapper $1 million after a failed litigation.
Freeway Details How Roc-A-Fella's Beef With The LOX Began
During an interview with VladTV, Philadelphia rapper Freeway shed light on the early-2000s beef between the iconic NYC institutions Roc-A-Fella and The LOX.
Man Dies After Falling From Moving 18-Wheeler He Was Dancing on Top Of
A Texas man is dead after he fell off a moving 18-wheeler, which he was dancing on while it drove under a freeway overpass in Houston, police said.
50,000 Pounds of Tomatoes Scattered on California Interstate After Truck Crashes Into Median
Hundreds of thousands of tomatoes were strewn all over Interstate 80 in California after a big-rig truck collided with two cars and a median.
Freeway Shares Emotional Freestyle Honoring His Late Son and Daughter
Philadelphia rap legend Freeway shared a heartfelt freestyle on Instagram honoring his late son and daughter who both passed away within a year of each other.
Freeway Asks Beanie Sigel If Kanye 'Cut the Check' for Coming Up With 'Yeezy' Name
Freeway took to Instagram this weekend to post some photos of himself with Beanie Sigel. In the caption, he joked about Ye owing Sigel money.
Chaos Erupts on California Freeway After Armored Truck Spills Loads of Cash
The incident occurred Friday morning on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad, California. Police say they arrested a man and woman on suspicion of taking some of the money.
Freeway Mourns Death of His Daughter: 'This Pain Is Unimaginable'
Just a year after his son tragically passed away at the age of 20, Philadelphia rap legend Freeway is now mourning the loss of his daughter.
Police Arrest Man Who Was Seen Riding in Backseat of Tesla Without a Driver (UPDATE)
California police are looking for a man who has been captured multiple times riding in the backseat of his Tesla with the autopilot on and no driver.
Freeway Opens Up About Son's Passing: 'They Say God Tests the Ones He Loves'
Freeway tells Jeezy that he and his family decided to pay the gift of life forward by allowing his son's organs to be donated to those in need.
Freeway Shares That His Son Jihadd Has Died
The 19-year-old was following in his father's footsteps prior to his passing, making music under the name SnowHadd. Details surrounding his death are unclear.
Driver in Fatal Tesla Crash Was Playing Video Game on His Phone at Time of Accident
The NTSB warns that if Tesla doesn't heed these warnings, the "risk for future crashes will remain."
People Are Actually Returning Money From Brinks Truck Spill
People are returning the money they scooped off of a New Jersey highway that fell from the back of an armored truck.
Hear Freeway's New Album 'Think Free' f/ Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Jadakiss, and More
Freeway's sixth studio album, 'Think Free,' features appearances from Lil Wayne, Faith Evans, BJ The Chicago Kid, Jadakiss, Lil Uzi Vert, and Fat Joe among others.
Action Bronson and Jaden Smith Join Open Late | Open Late with Peter Rosenberg
On this week's episode of 'Open Late,' Peter Rosenberg chops it up with Action Bronson, along with Jaden Smith and the rest of the cast of the new film 'Skate Kitchen.'
DJ Drama, Lil Uzi Vert, and More Perform at Roots Picnic
Terrible weather may have cut the 11th annual Roots Picnic short, but not before attendees enjoyed a variety of incredible performances and guests like DJ Drama, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.