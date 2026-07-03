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helicopter
Life

Bystanders Lift Helicopter Off Trapped Crew Member Suzie Smith After Sacramento Freeway Crash

Suzie Smith was identified as the crew member bystanders rushed to save when a medical helicopter crashed on a freeway in Sacramento.

Jessica Mcbride282 days ago
Dame Dash
Music

Dame Dash and Fiancée Celebrate His New Album With TikTok Trend: 'Say Something Nice'

Dash's new album with The Black Guns and Freeway is out.

Trey Alston390 days ago
Rick Ross and "Freeway" Rick Ross. Left: Wearing headphones and a yellow shirt. Right: Wearing a black shirt and a chain necklace
Music

Former Drug Lord Freeway Ricky Ross on Rick Ross Taking His Name, Says Rapper ‘Disappears’ Whenever ‘I’m Around’

During an extensive chat with Joe Rogan, the former drug dealer also revealed he still owes the rapper $1 million after a failed litigation.

Joe Price764 days ago
Freeway appears on VladTV
Music

Freeway Details How Roc-A-Fella's Beef With The LOX Began

During an interview with VladTV, Philadelphia rapper Freeway shed light on the early-2000s beef between the iconic NYC institutions Roc-A-Fella and The LOX.

Brad Callas1242 days ago
18-wheeler
Life

Man Dies After Falling From Moving 18-Wheeler He Was Dancing on Top Of

A Texas man is dead after he fell off a moving 18-wheeler, which he was dancing on while it drove under a freeway overpass in Houston, police said.

Brad Callas1339 days ago
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Tomatoes spilled on a highway in Ohio
Life

50,000 Pounds of Tomatoes Scattered on California Interstate After Truck Crashes Into Median

Hundreds of thousands of tomatoes were strewn all over Interstate 80 in California after a big-rig truck collided with two cars and a median.

tara mahadevan1417 days ago
Philadelphia rapper Freeway on red carpet
Music

Freeway Shares Emotional Freestyle Honoring His Late Son and Daughter

Philadelphia rap legend Freeway shared a heartfelt freestyle on Instagram honoring his late son and daughter who both passed away within a year of each other.

Jordan Rose1621 days ago
Beanie Sigel and Freeway count money on Instagram
Music

Freeway Asks Beanie Sigel If Kanye 'Cut the Check' for Coming Up With 'Yeezy' Name

Freeway took to Instagram this weekend to post some photos of himself with Beanie Sigel. In the caption, he joked about Ye owing Sigel money.

Brad Callas1691 days ago
Video of Calif. HW after truck drops money
Life

Chaos Erupts on California Freeway After Armored Truck Spills Loads of Cash

The incident occurred Friday morning on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad, California. Police say they arrested a man and woman on suspicion of taking some of the money.

Joshua Espinoza1700 days ago
Philadelphia rapper Freeway on red carpet
Music

Freeway Mourns Death of His Daughter: 'This Pain Is Unimaginable'

Just a year after his son tragically passed away at the age of 20, Philadelphia rap legend Freeway is now mourning the loss of his daughter.

Brad Callas1727 days ago
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The Tesla Model S P85D dual electric motor sedan.
Life

Police Arrest Man Who Was Seen Riding in Backseat of Tesla Without a Driver (UPDATE)

California police are looking for a man who has been captured multiple times riding in the backseat of his Tesla with the autopilot on and no driver.

Gavin Evans1894 days ago
Freeway attends day two of the 2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes
Music

Freeway Opens Up About Son's Passing: 'They Say God Tests the Ones He Loves'

Freeway tells Jeezy that he and his family decided to pay the gift of life forward by allowing his son's organs to be donated to those in need.

Xavier Hamilton2069 days ago
Freeway and Son, Jihad.
Music

Freeway Shares That His Son Jihadd Has Died

The 19-year-old was following in his father's footsteps prior to his passing, making music under the name SnowHadd. Details surrounding his death are unclear.

Xavier Hamilton2087 days ago
The logo of Tesla Motors.
Life

Driver in Fatal Tesla Crash Was Playing Video Game on His Phone at Time of Accident

The NTSB warns that if Tesla doesn't heed these warnings, the "risk for future crashes will remain."

Jose Martinez2334 days ago
armored truck
Life

People Are Actually Returning Money From Brinks Truck Spill

People are returning the money they scooped off of a New Jersey highway that fell from the back of an armored truck.

Alex Galbraith2768 days ago
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Freeway
Music

Hear Freeway's New Album 'Think Free' f/ Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Jadakiss, and More

Freeway's sixth studio album, 'Think Free,' features appearances from Lil Wayne, Faith Evans, BJ The Chicago Kid, Jadakiss, Lil Uzi Vert, and Fat Joe among others.

Joe Price2947 days ago
Open Late
Pop Culture

Action Bronson and Jaden Smith Join Open Late | Open Late with Peter Rosenberg

On this week's episode of 'Open Late,' Peter Rosenberg chops it up with Action Bronson, along with Jaden Smith and the rest of the cast of the new film 'Skate Kitchen.'

edwinortiz2948 days ago
Quest Love performs at Festival Pier at Penn's Landing
Music

DJ Drama, Lil Uzi Vert, and More Perform at Roots Picnic

Terrible weather may have cut the 11th annual Roots Picnic short, but not before attendees enjoyed a variety of incredible performances and guests like DJ Drama, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Katherine Barner2966 days ago

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