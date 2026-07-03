Nike Doernbecher Freestyle

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Nike Doernbecher Freestyle 20 Collection
Sneakers

Nike's Next Doernbecher Freestyle Collection Releases This Weekend

Here's where you can buy the latest Nike Doernbecher Freestyle collection.

Victor Deng543 days ago
Nike Doernbecher Freestyle XIX Release Date
Sneakers

Nike x Doernbecher Freestyle XIX Collection Releases in December

Six patient designers unveil unique sneakers and apparel to benefit OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital.

Brandon Richard993 days ago
Sneakers

New 'Doernbecher' Nike Dunk High Colorway Surfaces

Expected to drop as part of this year's Nike Freestyle collection.

Victor Deng1005 days ago
Air Jordan 6 'Doernbecher' CI6293 416 (Pair)
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 6 'Doernbecher' Is Getting a Retro Release

The highly-coveted Air Jordan 'Doernbecher' is getting a retro release to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Doernbecher Freestyle collection.

Mike DeStefano2702 days ago
Nike SB Dunk High 'Doernbecher' Vivid Sulfur/Game Royal 579603 740 (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike Is Bringing Back Its 'Doernbecher' SB Dunk High from 2012

Nike is bringing back the 'Doernbecher' Nike SB Dunk High from 2012 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Doernbecher Freestyle collection.

Mike DeStefano2703 days ago
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Nike Air Foamposite One 'Doernbecher' Challenge Red/Black 641745 600 (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike Is Re-Releasing 2013's 'Doernbecher' Air Foamposite One

Nike is bringing back Elijah Diggins' Air Foamposite One from 2013 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Doernbecher Freestyle collection.

Mike DeStefano2704 days ago
Nike Air VaporMax Doernbecher Andrew Merydith Release Date
Sneakers

Andrew Merydith Hash Tags Family on 'Doernbecher' Nike Air VaporMax

15-Year Old Andrew Merydith designed these Nike Air VaporMaxes for Doernbecher Freestyle 2017.

Brandon Richard3183 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike's Next Doernbecher Sneakers Release in November

Meet the kids who designed the shoes.

Brendan Dunne3686 days ago

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