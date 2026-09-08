Daniel Troisi
Latest Stories
The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2013
Kid Cudi, Grimes, Danny Brown, and many more of the biggest musicians in our world all have albums on the way in 2013.
South Side Story: A Chief Keef Timeline
What an interesting journey it's been so far.
50 Pictures of Rappers Wearing Fur
Tell PETA our mink is dragging on the floor.
Freeway's 25 Favorite Albums
The Philly Freezer lists the LPs that he loves the most.
47 Pictures of Rappers Smoking Cigars
Hip-hop's love affair with stogies, in pictures.
28 Photos of Rappers in Halloween Costumes
Hip-hop reps for the holiday harder than most.
35 Photos of Rappers in Cozy Sweaters
Hip-hop artists looking all comfortable in Coogi and other knits.
Machine Gun Kelly's 30 Favorite Albums
The "Wild Boy" rapper has a very diverse taste in music.
Hip-Hop's 12 Losers of Summer 2012
A look at which rappers caught L's during the hottest season of the year.
Hip-Hop's 12 Winners of Summer 2012
A look at which rappers owned the hottest season of the year.