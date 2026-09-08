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Daniel Troisi

Joined July 2014 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2013

Kid Cudi, Grimes, Danny Brown, and many more of the biggest musicians in our world all have albums on the way in 2013.

Daniel Troisi5006 days ago
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South Side Story: A Chief Keef Timeline

What an interesting journey it's been so far.

Daniel Troisi5021 days ago
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50 Pictures of Rappers Wearing Fur

Tell PETA our mink is dragging on the floor.

Daniel Troisi5038 days ago
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Freeway's 25 Favorite Albums

The Philly Freezer lists the LPs that he loves the most.

Daniel Troisi5043 days ago
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47 Pictures of Rappers Smoking Cigars

Hip-hop's love affair with stogies, in pictures.

Daniel Troisi5059 days ago
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28 Photos of Rappers in Halloween Costumes

Hip-hop reps for the holiday harder than most.

Daniel Troisi5069 days ago
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35 Photos of Rappers in Cozy Sweaters

Hip-hop artists looking all comfortable in Coogi and other knits.

Daniel Troisi5087 days ago
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Machine Gun Kelly's 30 Favorite Albums

The "Wild Boy" rapper has a very diverse taste in music.

Daniel Troisi5100 days ago
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Hip-Hop's 12 Losers of Summer 2012

A look at which rappers caught L's during the hottest season of the year.

Daniel Troisi5116 days ago
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Hip-Hop's 12 Winners of Summer 2012

A look at which rappers owned the hottest season of the year.

Daniel Troisi5117 days ago
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