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soo-young

Joined April 2012 | 355 posts
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Latest Stories

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Style Recap: The Best and Worst Dressed at the 2013 MTV VMAs

Who killed it and who missed the mark?

soo-young4771 days ago
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Everything A$AP Rocky is Wearing at the MTV VMAs Right Now

The Harlem rapper is killing it in head-to-toe Dior Homme.

soo-young4771 days ago
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Jared Leto is Wearing $7000 Saint Laurent Biker Pants at the MTV VMAs

These might just be the coolest leather pants...ever.

soo-young4771 days ago
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Chrome United by Azzaro is a Cologne That Actually Lasts All Day Long

Smell good from morning to night with this new fragrance.

soo-young4776 days ago
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The 50 Most Stylish Items Under $50

Treat yourself without breaking the bank.

soo-young4780 days ago
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Kinfolk Studios Is Having Another "Dudes Sidewalk Sale" in Brooklyn

Shop new and vintage clothing from streetwear and menswear enthusiasts.

soo-young4781 days ago
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Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Reveals the Inspiration Behind His Teen Choice Awards Outfit

The fashion-forward NBA star explains the look he chose to wear at the event.

soo-young4784 days ago
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Miley Cyrus Gets Completely Naked for a Marc Jacobs T-Shirt

She can't stop (making headlines).

soo-young4801 days ago
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The New York Times Sneaks in a Migos Reference in Sunglass Review

The Gray Lady can be quite the hip newspaper.

soo-young4803 days ago
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Street Style at the Kanye West x APC Store Opening

On the scene at the summer's hottest drop.

soo-young4813 days ago
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Ben Baller is Making Amanda Bynes a $10,000 Grill

See the mold of the actresses teeth by celebrity jeweler Ben Baller.

soo-young4816 days ago
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Clothing Items Perfect For Your Illuminati Wardrobe

The money, the power, the clothes.

soo-young4823 days ago
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Gallery: Fat Rappers With Their Shirts Off

Feel better about your gut this summer.

soo-young4828 days ago
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Young Money's Worst Style Fails

A collection of weird and ridiculous looks from the rap crew.

soo-young4833 days ago
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Do More With Less: A Week's Worth of Outfits With Just 9 Items

These are the only wardrobe essentials you need.

soo-young4835 days ago
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The Stylists Behind Your Favorite Celebrities

Learn more about the image consultants behind the likes of Drake and LeBron James.

soo-young4837 days ago
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The Complete History of Kanye West's Brand References in Lyrics

Just how many times do you think he mentions Louis Vuitton?

soo-young4840 days ago

Kinfolk Studios in Brooklyn is Hosting a Must-Shop Sidewalk Sale

Pick up very rare pieces from past Supreme, Visvim, and Versace collections.

soo-young4851 days ago

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