Former Drug Lord Freeway Ricky Ross on Rick Ross Taking His Name, Says Rapper ‘Disappears’ Whenever ‘I’m Around’

One of the examples Freeway gave of Rick Ross being "shitty" as a corrections officer included him allegedly taking dice and money from guys playing dice in prison, and confiscating extra soup given to some of the inmates. "They say that's the kind of cop he was," he said. "Then when I hear that he's the biggest gangsta rapper on the planet... It's crazy."

Freeway explained that he thinks it's "crazy" that Rick Ross seemingly took his name and never asked him about it. "How would you take my name and not have the decency to ask me?" he said. "You should have asked." He added that the rapper has never "paid homage" to him, either. "He won't even admit that he stole the name," Freeway said. "He tells people that he invented the name. Like, how the fuck do you invent this name?"

In 2010, Freeway filed a lawsuit against the rapper, but he lost the case. "The judge got to make a technical decision... When did the public first become known of him using my name?" he said when asked how he lost that case. "She picked a little radio station outside of Miami that played his record for the first time... So that was a date that the public first became [aware] that he was using the name."

Rogan asked if there was a statute of limitations in this case, which he confirmed. "You get two years," he added. "I was 5 days late."

Freewat said that Rick Ross' legal team spent $1.5 million on the lawsuit, but they never sought to offer Freeway money. At the time, his mother was being evicted from her home, so he would've accepted anything that would have helped her keep her home.

"I didn't care about the name like that, I just felt that it was so disrespectful that he didn't come out and ask me, or he didn't show any consideration or pay any homage to the fact that he actually took my name," he said. "But yeah, I probably would have took $250,000. If they said $300,000, I would have been tickled pink, because I felt that I didn't need much money to get started."