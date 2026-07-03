NFL Free Agency

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Deebo Samuel warms before a Washington Commanders game in December 2025.
Bets

NFL Rumors: Deebo Samuel To Ravens, Raiders Or Seahawks?

The veteran wide receiver remains on the market. We look at the latest buzz surrounding Deebo’s next team.

Matt Burke38 days ago
DeAndre Hopkins looks on prior to a Baltimore Ravens-Minnesota Vikings game in November 2026.
Bets

DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Which Teams Are in Mix to Sign the Veteran WR?

Hopkins is one of several big-name veteran receivers still looking for a landing spot in free agency.

Matt Burke49 days ago
Tyreek Hill takes the field prior to the San Francisco 49ers-Miami Dolphins game in December 2024.
Bets

Tyreek Hill Free Agency Rumors: The Latest

The Chiefs remain the most likely landing spot for “The Cheetah,” but there are several WR-needy teams that could kick the tires for his services.

Matt Burke56 days ago
Stefon Diggs looks on during a New England Patriots - Las Vegas Raiders game in September 2025.
Bets

Stefon Diggs Free Agency Rumors: The Latest

The latest info on the Chiefs, Commanders, Rams, Falcons and Patriots’ interest in the veteran wide receiver.

Matt Burke58 days ago
Sports

Deebo Samuel Reportedly Falls for Prank by High Schoolers Posing as Cam Newton

Samuel shared the messages in a since-deleted tweet.

Joe Price932 days ago
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The Complex Sports Podcast Wide Art Dec 2020
Sports

New Patriots DE Matthew Judon Returns and Masters Recap From Adam & Chopz: The Complex Sports Podcast

Matthew Judon returns to the podcast to talk about signing with the Patriots, what NFL free agency is like, talking to Bill Belichick, and much more.

Complex Sports1921 days ago
NFL
Sports

Here Are the NFL Free Agency Signings

While the future of the upcoming NFL season is somewhat uncertain as concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus worsen, free agency has still kicked into gear.

Joe Price2313 days ago
tom brady
Sports

Tom Brady Has Signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (UPDATE)

It looks like Tom Brady is taking his talents to Tampa Bay.

Xavier Hamilton2313 days ago
This is a photo of Tom Brady.
Sports

Tom Brady Will Not Be Returning to the Patriots: 'My Football Journey Will Take Place Elsewhere' (UPDATE)

Tom Brady has announced he will not be returning to the New England Patriots.

Xavier Hamilton2313 days ago
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Tom Brady
Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Has Two Requirements For Any Team Looking to Sign Him in Free Agency

The possibility of Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots is just around the corner, with free agency set to begin within the next week.

Joe Price2316 days ago
Tom Brady Patriots Titans Hanshakes Jan 2020
Sports

2020 NFL Free Agency: 12 Bold Free Agent Predictions

From Tom Brady leaving the Patriots for the Titans to Melvin Gordon to the Eagles, here are 12 predictions for the 2020 NFL free agency.

Zach Frydenlund2324 days ago
Tom Brady #12 and Antonio Brown #17
Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Wants to Pair Up With Antonio Brown Next Season

Brady has reportedly been focused on keeping Brown mentally strong while assuring him that he wants the wide receiver to be by his side.

Xavier Hamilton2328 days ago
Kirby Lee
Sports

Julio Jones Reportedly Skipping Preseason Training Until He Gets a Raise

Earlier this offseason, Atlanta Hawks star wide receiver Julio Jones scrubbed the team from his social media feeds, but a report indicated he was "happy" with the team. One thing he clearly is not happy with, however, is his contract.

Aaron C. Mansfield2915 days ago

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