Forest Whitaker

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Pop Culture

Forest Whitaker's Ex-Wife Keisha’s Cause of Death Was Alcoholic Liver Disease

The 51-year-old mother of three passed away in early December.

tara mahadevan926 days ago
Pop Culture

Forest Whitaker's Ex-Wife Keisha Dead at 51

The former couple was married for 22 years.

tara mahadevan952 days ago
disney shares trailer for new star wars series andor
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for Upcoming 'Star Wars' Series 'Andor' Starring Diego Luna, Forest Whitaker, and More

The new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ 'Star Wars' series features Forest Whitaker reprising his role of Saw Gerrera. The show will be premiering next month.

Abel Shifferaw1446 days ago
dmx
Music

New DMX, Swizz Beatz, and French Montana Collab "Been to War" Released

DMX's voice is heard loud and clear on the new track "Been to War" featuring Swizz Beatz and French Montana off EPIX’s series 'Godfather of Harlem. '

Jordan Rose1918 days ago
Actor Forest Whitaker attends the Build Series to discuss "Godfather of Harlem"
Music

Forest Whitaker Thinks Migos Song Named After Him Is 'Brilliant'

The song appears on Migos' 2015 mixtape 'Back to the Bando.'

Xavier Hamilton2445 days ago
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Nigél Thatch
Pop Culture

Forest Whitaker Series 'Godfather of Harlem' Casts 'Selma' Actor to Reprise Malcolm X Role

Forest Whitaker will be portraying the infamous Harlem legend, Bumpy Johnson, in a Epix series, 'Godfather of Harlem.'

Victoria L. Johnson2855 days ago
Johnny Depp pose
Pop Culture

Johnny Depp's Notorious B.I.G. Movie Up for Sale After Losing Theatrical Release

As Global Road Entertainment tries to avoid bankruptcy, it's selling off its remaining movies, including 'City of Lies.' In other news, a script advisor from the film is defending Depp against a recent lawsuit alleging he assaulted a crew member.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2880 days ago
Johnny Depp.
Pop Culture

Johnny Depp's 'City Of Lies' Has Been Pulled a Month Before Its Release

'City of Lies,' the upcoming movie based on the investigation into Biggie's murder, has been pulled from its September 7 release date.

Gavin Evans2901 days ago
City of lies
Pop Culture

'City of Lies' Trailer Has Johnny Depp Investigating Biggie's Death 20 Years Later

The true-crime film details the web of LAPD corruption uncovered amid the ongoing Notorious B.I.G. murder investigation.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2979 days ago
Black Panther Special Screening
Pop Culture

'Black Panther' Continues Breaking Records With a Projected $218 Million Holiday Weekend

'Black Panther' is coming out of the four-day weekend heading toward an astonishing projected $218 million debut.

Katherine Barner3070 days ago
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forest whitaker black panther film
Pop Culture

Forest Whitaker Shares Details About 'Socially Conscious' 'Black Panther' Film

"It’s a unique piece," Whitaker says. "It’s a multicultural piece."

Eric Skelton3098 days ago
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Pop Culture

Forest Whitaker Signs On to Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’

Forest Whitaker has joined the movie’s all-star cast ahead of 2018 release date.

Jessica McKinney3568 days ago
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Pop Culture

Take a Closer Look at 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' in New Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Get stoked for 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' with new behind-the-scenes footage and a fresh poster.

Trace William Cowen3654 days ago
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Pop Culture

Kunta Kinte Comes Face-to-Face With a Slave Master in First Trailer For 'Roots'

There's a lot of intensity, and a lot of famous faces in the first trailer for the History Channel's new remake of "Roots."

Christopher Spata3808 days ago
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Pop Culture

T.I. Joins A&E's 'Roots' Remake Starring Laurence Fishburne, Forest Whitaker, and Anna Paquin

Tip recently appeared in 'Ant-Man' alongside Paul Rudd.

Trace William Cowen3877 days ago
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Pop Culture

The New Trailer for 'Dope' Further Develops Malcolm's Nerdiness

Featuring Kendrick Lamar's "i."

ianservantes4088 days ago

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