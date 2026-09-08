James Charisma
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‘Shang-Chi’ Director Destin Daniel Cretton on Marvel’s First Asian Superhero and Revisiting the Ten Rings
'Shang-Chi' Director Destin Daniel Cretton Interview 'Shang-Chi' Director Destin Daniel Cretton Interview 'Shang-Chi' Director Destin Daniel Cretton Interview '
‘Black Panther’ Screenwriter Reveals What Makes T’Challa One of the Most 'Unique' Characters in the MCU
Joe Robert Cole explains how he went from writing the People v. O.J. Simpson to Marvel's Black Panther, and how he and director Ryan Coogler shaped the world of Wakanda on the big screen. Plus, why his War Machine script never came to be.
‘Black Panther’ Executive Producer Nate Moore Teases What's Next at Marvel
Nate Moore gives us the scoop on 'Black Panther,' the MCU and diversity in Hollywood.