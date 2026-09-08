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James Charisma

Joined June 2017 | 3 posts
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Destin Daniel Cretton attends the London 'Shang-Chi' premiere screening

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‘Black Panther’ Screenwriter Reveals What Makes T’Challa One of the Most 'Unique' Characters in the MCU

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James Charisma3144 days ago
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‘Black Panther’ Executive Producer Nate Moore Teases What's Next at Marvel

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