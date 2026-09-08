Jessica McKinney Portrait

Jessica McKinney

Joined September 2016 | 155 posts
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Latest Stories

Drake in a leather jacket stands in a crowded area, with a blue tint over the image.

Drake's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.

Jessica McKinney118 days ago

Let's Talk About 2024's Coachella Lineup

From the headliners to the strength of the undercard, here are some of our thoughts on the recently released lineup.

Jessica McKinney972 days ago

A Definitive Ranking Of Adam Sandler's Best Movies

From 'Uncut Gems' to 'Hotel Transylvania,' we've ranked the 13 best Adam Sandler movies out of the actor's entire catalogue.

Jessica McKinney1072 days ago

First Impressions Of Gunna's New Album, 'A Gift & A Curse'

After giving it a few initial spins, members of the Complex Music team shared their first impressions of Gunna's new album.

Jessica McKinney1189 days ago

Best Songs Of 2023 (So Far)

Jessica McKinney1193 days ago
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The Best Albums Of 2023 (So Far)

Jessica McKinney1198 days ago
Microsoft Bing

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First Impressions Of Lil Durk's New Album 'Almost Healed'

Where is Lil Durk in his healing process? How do these vulnerable songs translate over hard-hitting beats? Here are some of our first-listen thoughts.

Jessica McKinney1210 days ago

First Impressions Of Kaytraminé's New Album, 'Kaytraminé'

Kaytranada and Aminé’s album—aptly titled after their new duo moniker, 'Kaytraminé'—is here. Complex Music team staff members unpack their initial thoughts on the 11-track project on the day of its release.

Jessica McKinney1217 days ago
How Ye Changed Music

How Ye Changed Music

Jessica McKinney1529 days ago
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Here's How Popular Shows Like 'Duck Dynasty,' 'Love & Hip Hop,' and 'NCIS' Are Based on Where You Live

Find out what television show is most watched in your area code.

Jessica McKinney3551 days ago
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Trump Aide Says They're Not Worried About an A-List Celeb Performing at the Inauguration: 'This Isn't Woodstock'

Boris Epshteyn says Trump didn't want to book any A-list celebrities at the inauguration anyway.

Jessica McKinney3551 days ago
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Pennsylvania Mom Who Hiked 30 Miles Through Frosbitten Snow to Save Her Family on Xmas Is the Real MVP

A mom hiked through 3 feet of snow and nearly lost her toes just to save her family on Xmas.

Jessica McKinney3551 days ago
Subway Hate Crime

Trans Man Stabbed on Subway After Attacker Didn't 'Want to Sit Next to a Black Person'

A transgender black man riding the New York subway was slashed in the face by a woman who made racial remarks to him.

Jessica McKinney3551 days ago
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Kylie Jenner Spreads Holiday Cheer by Gifting the World with a Seductive Short Film

Kylie Jenner premieres a sexy new video with Tyga on Christmas Day.

Jessica McKinney3553 days ago
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Twitter Is Seriously LOL-ing About the FBI's Holiday Message

People react to the FBI's Christmas message on Twitter.

Jessica McKinney3553 days ago
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Someone Turned the 'Elf' Trailer into a Thriller, and It's Actually Horrifying

Someone spoofed the original 'Elf' trailer into a thriller.

Jessica McKinney3553 days ago
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Legendary Singer George Michael Dies at 53

George Michael died in his home on Christmas Day.

Jessica McKinney3553 days ago
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Here's How Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, and Other Celebrities Rang in Christmas

See all of the celebrity pics and videos from their Christmas celebrations.

Jessica McKinney3553 days ago

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