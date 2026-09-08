Jessica McKinney
Latest Stories
Drake's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best
From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.
Let's Talk About 2024's Coachella Lineup
From the headliners to the strength of the undercard, here are some of our thoughts on the recently released lineup.
A Definitive Ranking Of Adam Sandler's Best Movies
From 'Uncut Gems' to 'Hotel Transylvania,' we've ranked the 13 best Adam Sandler movies out of the actor's entire catalogue.
First Impressions Of Gunna's New Album, 'A Gift & A Curse'
After giving it a few initial spins, members of the Complex Music team shared their first impressions of Gunna's new album.
First Impressions Of Lil Durk's New Album 'Almost Healed'
Where is Lil Durk in his healing process? How do these vulnerable songs translate over hard-hitting beats? Here are some of our first-listen thoughts.
First Impressions Of Kaytraminé's New Album, 'Kaytraminé'
Kaytranada and Aminé’s album—aptly titled after their new duo moniker, 'Kaytraminé'—is here. Complex Music team staff members unpack their initial thoughts on the 11-track project on the day of its release.
Here's How Popular Shows Like 'Duck Dynasty,' 'Love & Hip Hop,' and 'NCIS' Are Based on Where You Live
Find out what television show is most watched in your area code.
Trump Aide Says They're Not Worried About an A-List Celeb Performing at the Inauguration: 'This Isn't Woodstock'
Boris Epshteyn says Trump didn't want to book any A-list celebrities at the inauguration anyway.
Pennsylvania Mom Who Hiked 30 Miles Through Frosbitten Snow to Save Her Family on Xmas Is the Real MVP
A mom hiked through 3 feet of snow and nearly lost her toes just to save her family on Xmas.
Trans Man Stabbed on Subway After Attacker Didn't 'Want to Sit Next to a Black Person'
A transgender black man riding the New York subway was slashed in the face by a woman who made racial remarks to him.
Kylie Jenner Spreads Holiday Cheer by Gifting the World with a Seductive Short Film
Kylie Jenner premieres a sexy new video with Tyga on Christmas Day.
Twitter Is Seriously LOL-ing About the FBI's Holiday Message
People react to the FBI's Christmas message on Twitter.
Someone Turned the 'Elf' Trailer into a Thriller, and It's Actually Horrifying
Someone spoofed the original 'Elf' trailer into a thriller.
Legendary Singer George Michael Dies at 53
George Michael died in his home on Christmas Day.
Here's How Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, and Other Celebrities Rang in Christmas
See all of the celebrity pics and videos from their Christmas celebrations.