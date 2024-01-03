Forest Whitaker's Ex-Wife Keisha’s Cause of Death Was Alcoholic Liver Disease

Forest Whitaker’s ex-wife Keisha died in early December. Her cause of death has now been clarified.

TMZ reports that according to the 51-year-old’s death certificate, she passed from alcoholic liver disease, which she suffered from for years—and had acute renal failure, a symptom of anorexia. Keisha Whitaker's death certificate also reflected her career, noting that she worked as a model for 15 years.

Keisha died on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles. She and Whitaker were married for 22 years. They met on the set of the 1994 film Blown Away and got married in 1996. Forest filed for divorce in 2018, citing “irreconcilable differences.” They share three daughters: 25-year-old True, 27-year-old Sonnet, and a 32-year-old Autumn.

True posted a tribute to her mother on Instagram after she passed, writing, “It’s going to be hard to navigate this world without you physically, although you’re now my most powerful angel, I know you’ll guide me through this life.”