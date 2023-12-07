Forest Whitaker's Ex-Wife Keisha Dead at 51

Forest Whitaker’s ex-wife, Keisha, has passed away. She was 51 years old.
The former couple’s 25-year-old daughter, True, spoke on her mother’s passing on her Instagram Story, writing, "Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond. The most beautiful woman in the world ... Thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I'll see you in my dreams and I'll feel you in my heart."
TMZ reports that it’s unknown what caused Keisha’s death. She was married to Forest for 22 years. They first met on the set of the 1994 film, Blown Away, and subsequently wed in 1996. In addition to True, they also share a 27-year-old daughter Sonnet, and a 32-year-old daughter Autumn.
Forest filed for divorce in 2018, attributing the split to “irreconcilable differences.”
According to the outlet, in a years-old interview with Ebony, Keisha said, “I had seen him in A Rage in Harlem. … Right away, I thought Forest had a gentle soul and a nice spirit.”
RIP.