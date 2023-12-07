Forest Whitaker's Ex-Wife Keisha Dead at 51

Forest Whitaker’s ex-wife, Keisha, has passed away. She was 51 years old.

The former couple’s 25-year-old daughter, True, spoke on her mother’s passing on her Instagram Story, writing, "Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond. The most beautiful woman in the world ... Thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I'll see you in my dreams and I'll feel you in my heart."