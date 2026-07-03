James Whitner

James Whitner is an American fashion entrepreneur and the founder of The Whitaker Group, a retail and cultural collective that operates prominent streetwear brands such as A Ma Maniére, Social Status, and APB. A native of Pittsburgh, Whitner established his first fashion and sneaker boutique in North Carolina around 2005, building a retail empire focused on challenging norms and maintaining craftsmanship within the streetwear industry.

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Adidas and The Whitaker Group
Sneakers

The Whitaker Group Announces Partnership With Adidas

Introducing the 'Do Not Duplicate' product and storytelling platform.

Victor Deng142 days ago
Three people wearing frayed denim shorts, white t-shirts, and sneakers stand on a street. The image is in black and white.
Style

The Whitaker Group Launches 38a Apparel With Story-Driven Denim Shorts Drop

New 38a line debuts with purpose-built denim shorts celebrating Black expression and heritage.

Complex Staff415 days ago
Aria Hughes and James Whitner
Style

James Whitner Discusses His 'No F*cks Given' Approach to Navigating Corporate Spaces on Complex’s ‘Please Explain’

In an interview with Complex's Editor in Chief, Aria Hughes, the founder of the Whitaker Group also addressed the lack of Black ownership in streetwear.

Trace William Cowen657 days ago
A Ma Maniere
Sneakers

James Whitner Concedes $1.2 Million in Alleged Retail Scheme

The owner of Social Status walks away from a federal sneaker bust.

Victor Deng661 days ago
Style

Streetwear Power Ranking

The Complex Streetwear Power Ranking reflects which individuals have the most power in streetwear, from Tremaine Emory to Pharrell Williams to Yoon Ahn.

Mike DeStefano1039 days ago
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Social Status 'Playground/Recess
Style

Social Status Earns Webby Nomination for 'Playground/Recess' Short Film

The streetwear/sneaker boutique is celebrating the nod with a screening of the coming-of-age film directed by brothers Julien and Justen Turner.

Joshua Espinoza1190 days ago
Social Status x Nike Air Penny 1 DM9130 001 Pair
Sneakers

Social Status Is Letting People Pay It Forward With Latest Nike Collab

Social Status is releasing its Nike Air Max Penny 1 'Recess' collaboration again and giving people a chance to help the community for back to school season.

Riley Jones1459 days ago
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

Listen to ‘Complex Sneakers Podcast’ Ep. 130: James Whitner

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week they’re joined by The Whitaker Group founder James Whitner.

Complex1463 days ago
Best Black Owned Sneaker Stores 2022
Sneakers

A Guide to Black-Owned Sneaker Stores and Boutiques

From Union LA to RSVP Gallery, Creme 321, A Ma Maniere, and Trophy Room, these are the best sneakers stores, shops, and boutiques that are Black-owned.

John Gotty1612 days ago
Best Sneakers of 2021 Lead Image
Sneakers

The Best Sneakers of 2021

Where do the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1s belong? What about Travis Scott and Virgil Abloh's Jordans? These are the best sneakers of the year.

Brendan Dunne1667 days ago
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A Ma Maniere Releases Fall/Winter 2021 Apparel Collection
Style

A Ma Maniére Releases Fall/Winter 2021 Apparel Collection

A Ma Maniére's newly released collection delivers 43 cut-and-sewn pieces inspired by sports culture—specifically the concepts of teamwork and vigor.

Joshua Espinoza1674 days ago
Best Air Jordans 2021
Sneakers

The Best Air Jordans of 2021

From originals like 'Carmine' Air Jordan 6s to Off-White and A Ma Maniere collaborations, here are Complex's picks for the most popular &amp; best Jordans of 2021.

Brendan Dunne1682 days ago
Social Status x Nike Dunk 'Free Lunch' 4
Sneakers

Why Social Status' 'Free Lunch' Dunks Are One-Of-a-Kind: 'It's Only Built for Us'

James Whitner breaks down the milk-inspired Social Status x Nike 'Free Lunch' Dunk, its one-of-a-kind shape, the importance of storytelling, Nike SB, and more.

Mike DeStefano1779 days ago
A Ma Maniere Pre-Fall 21
Style

Here's a Look at A Ma Maniére's First-Ever In-House Collection

The pre-fall 2021 range incorporates elements of workwear, sportswear, and military uniforms with an emphasis on top-tier materials and craftsmanship.

Joshua Espinoza1779 days ago

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