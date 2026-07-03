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Video Appears to Show Spurs Fan Assaulted, Left Bloodied After Knicks' Game 3 Loss
Footage circulating online shows an apparent confrontation involving a Spurs fan as postgame celebrations and protests turned chaotic in Manhattan.
Cardi B Gives Fans The Most Cardi B Reason Ever Not to Fight at Her Shows
She said she wants to watch.
‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Star Joshua Allen’s Funeral Disrupted by Fight
Social media videos from the funeral services showed two women getting into a fight.
Man Allegedly Urinates in Movie Theater During 'Demon Slayer,' Beaten Up and Arrested
The man was seen being beaten down by other patrons after allegedly urinating.
Rose Bowl Brawler Arrested on Felony Charges After Punching Woman in Viral Video
The woman said she was punched unconscious at a Rüfüs du Sol concert last week.
Video Shows Woman Being Violently Assaulted During Rose Bowl Concert
The victim says she was knocked unconscious during a Rüfüs du Sol concert in California after accidentally spilling a drink on her assailant.
Pokémon Card Dispute Leads to Stabbing Outside Gamestop
A fight broke out after two men allegedly tried to cut the line at a Bay Area GameStop.
Pirates Staff Member Punches Fan After Being Spit On, Whips Him With Belt in Tense Altercation
The fan was seen spitting blood on the employee before being struck with a belt during a post-game clash at PNC Park.
GloRilla's St. Louis Concert Reportedly Canceled Due to Fights in the Crowd
The rapper was reportedly shocked that brawls continued to occur during her show.
Baltimore Ravens Fan Caught on Video Attacking Two Washington Commanders Fans After Game
The Baltimore Police Department says they're actively investigating the incident seen in the now-viral video.
Celtics Star Derrick White Struck in the Head During Altercation at Colorado Football Game, Video Shows
White, a Colorado alum, attended the Buffaloes’ game against rival Colorado State over the weekend.
Broncos Fan Loses a Shoe But Not a Drop of Beer Following Flurry of Punches After Game
Glass half full? More like, glass still full.
Video Shows Fans Getting Into Bloody Fight During San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins Game
The fight resembled an amateur bare-knuckle boxing match.
Brawl Erupts at Dodger Stadium After Fan Throws Beer on Woman
Players in the Dodgers dugout could be seen taking more interest in the altercation than the actual game against the Red Sox.
Bad Bunny Fans Get Into Brawl During Dallas Concert
Fans of the Puerto Rican rapper were caught on video throwing blows and pulling each other's hair during his Most Wanted Tour stop in Dallas, Texas.
San Francisco Giants Fan Slaps San Diego Padres Fan in Viral Video at Opening Weekend
The female Padres fan delivered a slap heard 'round the world at Friday night's game.
Video Shows Fans Brawl in Stands During USA vs. Mexico Soccer Match
The United States won the match 2-0, while a fight between fans of both sides erupted in the stands.
Brawl Erupts Between Nicki Minaj Fans at Opening Night of Pink Friday 2 World Tour
As for what happened onstage, Nicki’s setlist included recent singles “Ruby Red Da Sleaze” and “Everybody,” as well as classic hits “Moment 4 Life,” Super Bass,” and “Starships.