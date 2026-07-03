Fan Fights

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A chaotic street scene with people involved in an altercation. One person is wearing a Spurs jersey.
Sports

Video Appears to Show Spurs Fan Assaulted, Left Bloodied After Knicks' Game 3 Loss

Footage circulating online shows an apparent confrontation involving a Spurs fan as postgame celebrations and protests turned chaotic in Manhattan.

Mark Elibert39 days ago
'So You Think You Can Dance' Alum Joshua Allen's Funeral Disrupted by Fighting
Pop Culture

‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Star Joshua Allen’s Funeral Disrupted by Fight

Social media videos from the funeral services showed two women getting into a fight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo247 days ago
A large IMAX theater marquee displays a "Demon Slayer" movie poster. Palm trees and a Hard Rock Cafe sign are visible nearby.
Pop Culture

Man Allegedly Urinates in Movie Theater During 'Demon Slayer,' Beaten Up and Arrested

The man was seen being beaten down by other patrons after allegedly urinating.

Brad Appleton306 days ago
Video shows man punching woman at a Rüfüs Du Sol concert on Aug. 16 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.
Music

Rose Bowl Brawler Arrested on Felony Charges After Punching Woman in Viral Video

The woman said she was punched unconscious at a Rüfüs du Sol concert last week.

Kris Seavers330 days ago
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A chaotic scene of people at a concert, with individuals in a scuffle.
Music

Video Shows Woman Being Violently Assaulted During Rose Bowl Concert

The victim says she was knocked unconscious during a Rüfüs du Sol concert in California after accidentally spilling a drink on her assailant.

Alex Ocho333 days ago
A person holds a deck of Pokémon cards, including a Squawkabilly card, over a colorful game mat.
Life

Pokémon Card Dispute Leads to Stabbing Outside Gamestop

A fight broke out after two men allegedly tried to cut the line at a Bay Area GameStop.

Alex Ocho375 days ago
A heated confrontation between a Pittsburgh Pirates game day employee and a fan. Other people are watching the altercation unfold in the background.
Sports

Pirates Staff Member Punches Fan After Being Spit On, Whips Him With Belt in Tense Altercation

The fan was seen spitting blood on the employee before being struck with a belt during a post-game clash at PNC Park.

Alex Ocho438 days ago
GloRilla
Music

GloRilla's St. Louis Concert Reportedly Canceled Due to Fights in the Crowd

The rapper was reportedly shocked that brawls continued to occur during her show.

Trey Alston480 days ago
Ravens fan fighting on the street with two Commander's fans
Sports

Baltimore Ravens Fan Caught on Video Attacking Two Washington Commanders Fans After Game

The Baltimore Police Department says they're actively investigating the incident seen in the now-viral video.

Alex Ocho642 days ago
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Derrick White looks on during the second quarter at Folsom Field.
Sports

Celtics Star Derrick White Struck in the Head During Altercation at Colorado Football Game, Video Shows

White, a Colorado alum, attended the Buffaloes’ game against rival Colorado State over the weekend.

Jose Martinez670 days ago
Two fans fighting during a baseball game.
Sports

Video Shows Fans Getting Into Bloody Fight During San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins Game

The fight resembled an amateur bare-knuckle boxing match.

Mark Elibert696 days ago
Hyun Jin Ryu, Shohei Ohtani, and two teammates sit on the bench during a baseball game, engaged in conversation and showing camaraderie
Sports

Brawl Erupts at Dodger Stadium After Fan Throws Beer on Woman

Players in the Dodgers dugout could be seen taking more interest in the altercation than the actual game against the Red Sox.

Jose Martinez726 days ago
Left: Musician in a black suit singing into a microphone. Right: Audience dancing at a concert
Music

Bad Bunny Fans Get Into Brawl During Dallas Concert

Fans of the Puerto Rican rapper were caught on video throwing blows and pulling each other's hair during his Most Wanted Tour stop in Dallas, Texas.

Alex Ocho804 days ago
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Three friends in casual attire chatting at a baseball stadium, with game visible below
Sports

San Francisco Giants Fan Slaps San Diego Padres Fan in Viral Video at Opening Weekend

The female Padres fan delivered a slap heard 'round the world at Friday night's game.

Brad Callas840 days ago
Two soccer players in action during a match, one in a red jersey, the other in a striped green kit, competing for the ball
Sports

Video Shows Fans Brawl in Stands During USA vs. Mexico Soccer Match

The United States won the match 2-0, while a fight between fans of both sides erupted in the stands.

Brad Callas845 days ago
Music

Brawl Erupts Between Nicki Minaj Fans at Opening Night of Pink Friday 2 World Tour

As for what happened onstage, Nicki’s setlist included recent singles “Ruby Red Da Sleaze” and “Everybody,” as well as classic hits “Moment 4 Life,” Super Bass,” and “Starships.

Brad Callas867 days ago

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