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K-pop star Minho making a heart gesture, and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo clapping in a red jersey.
Pop Culture

SHINee’s Minho Pens Cristiano Ronaldo Tribute After Portugal’s World Cup Exit: ‘Goodbye, My Hyung’

The SHINee singer acknowledged the complicated history between Ronaldo and South Korean fans while thanking the Portuguese legend for inspiring him throughout his childhood following Portugal's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mark Elibert8 days ago
Rihanna at a glamorous event, wearing an ornate headpiece and embellished outfit, with intricate makeup and jewelry.
Music

Rihanna Tells Woman Battling Cancer to Never Apologize for Her Appearance: ‘You're Fire'

A fan battling cancer bumped into Rihanna while grocery shopping, with the singer telling her she looked "fire."

Joe Price11 days ago
Drake in a light blue outfit on stage, pointing to the crowd, with a large audience and stage lights in the background.
Music

Drake Surprises Fan on TikTok Live: 'I Got a Lot of Love for You'

The 6 god gave the shocked but calm fan something to brag about for the rest of their life.

Trace William Cowen12 days ago
A$AP Rocky attends Tribeca X Awards Ceremony- 2026 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 09, 2026 in New York City.
Music

ASAP Rocky Holds Up Fan's Sign Seemingly Dissing Drake's Three Latest Albums

The 'Don't Be Dumb' rapper appeared to be thrilled by the sign, which not-so-subtly took apparent aim at Drake.

Joe Price16 days ago
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A person wearing a red and white striped shirt, white sunglasses, and a backward cap, gesturing energetically in a stadium.
Sports

Paraguay Fan's 'Calm Down' Gesture Becomes Breakout Meme of 2026 World Cup

A Paraguay fan’s calm-down signal during a tense finish vs Germany quickly evolved into a relatable reaction image shared by millions online.

Mark Elibert18 days ago
A person in a leather jacket sits on a yellow motorcycle in front of a neon-lit bar at night in a screenshot from 'GTA VI.'
Pop Culture

'GTA VI' Physical Version Doesn't Sound Like It'll Be 'Physical' at All, Perplexing Fans

Rockstar is going the code-in-a-box route for the initial 'GTA VI' launch.

Trace William Cowen24 days ago
Bad Bunny performing on stage, wearing a beige suit and sunglasses, holding a microphone with arms outstretched.
Music

Bad Bunny Meets Chinese Fan Who Learned Spanish for the Singer

The singer previously praised his international fanbase, revealing he’s No. 1 in China.

Alex Ocho26 days ago
Victor Wembanyama
Sports

Knicks Fan Brings Tearful Wemby Cutout to Championship Parade: 'Forget This Guy'

New York City hosted the Knicks' championship parade on Thursday.

tara mahadevan30 days ago
Tyler, the Creator, wearing a furry hat, large glasses, and a beige coat, with a gold ring and necklace, standing in front of a Netflix backdrop at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards.
Music

Tyler, The Creator Denies Speculation He's About to Launch New Era: 'Do Not Get Stuck on This Idea'

The follow-up to 'Don't Tap the Glass' doesn't appear to be on the way anytime soon.

Joe Price32 days ago
Ariana Grande in a black dress with a ponytail, posing against a warm-toned background.
Music

Ariana Grande Moved to Tears During Eternal Sunshine Tour Stop in LA: 'This Means So Much to Me'

"Holy f*ck," the 'petal' artist said during the emotional onstage moment.

Trace William Cowen33 days ago
Jay-Z and Alicia Keys smiling at an event, both dressed in formal attire.
Music

New Yorkers Are Celebrating Knicks Championship With These Songs Instead of "Empire State of Mind"

For many New Yorkers, Jay-Z and Alicia Keys's 2009 blockbuster isn't the go-to anthem.

Trace William Cowen33 days ago
A crowd surrounds a man in a Spurs jersey, number 10, with people taking photos and videos in a lively atmosphere.
Sports

Lone Spurs Fan Throws Punches at Crowd of Knicks Fans After NBA Finals Loss

A viral video captured the Spurs fan throwing punches at Knicks fans in Penn Station after Game 5.

Mark Elibert34 days ago
A chaotic street scene with people involved in an altercation. One person is wearing a Spurs jersey.
Sports

Video Appears to Show Spurs Fan Assaulted, Left Bloodied After Knicks' Game 3 Loss

Footage circulating online shows an apparent confrontation involving a Spurs fan as postgame celebrations and protests turned chaotic in Manhattan.

Mark Elibert39 days ago
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Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, V, Jungkook and Jeongjin Park of BTS accept the Song of the Summer award for "Swim" onstage at The 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

BTS Fan Shares Advice on Taking Concert Pictures Solo, Claims Best Friend Has Affair With Husband

The woman alleged that her former best friend had "run off" with her ex-husband.

Jaelani Turner-Williams47 days ago
Editorial illustration for Houston Fans Paid Nearly $900 for Category 2 World Cup Seats, Got Nosebleeds
Sports

Houston Fan Calls Out FIFA’s Misleading Ticket System After Buying $900 Nosebleeds: ‘It’s Not Fair'

FIFA's blind ticket system left buyers in the dark about their actual seats, and a crowdsourced survey suggests the problem is widespread.

tara mahadevan51 days ago

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