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Dodgers Shohei Ohtani (17) Freddie Freeman (5) and Mookie Betts (50) show off their World Series rings before the start of the game against the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Friday, March 27, 2026.
Pop Culture

Viral Video Shows Fans Throwing Punches at Dodger Stadium on Opening Day

The clip shows two women and two men exchanging punches and pulling hair as the crowd looks on.

Holly Riordan111 days ago
Chrisean Rock
Pop Culture

Chrisean Rock Gets Slapped on Camera, Then Fights Multiple People

Blueface seemingly responded to the video on Instagram.

Trey Alston217 days ago
Claressa Shields with long black hair wearing a fur coat stands in front of a dark background.
Sports

Claressa Shields Proposes Reality Show Where Online Haters Can Fight Her for Chance to Win $100,000

The pro fighter proposed launching a reality TV show where her critics can compete for a chance to fight her.

Alex Ocho223 days ago
Rampage Jackson
Sports

Raja Jackson Reportedly Arrested on Felony Charge After Syko Stu Wrestling Attack

Jackson is reportedly facing a $50,000 bond.

Andrew W303 days ago
A chaotic scene of people at a concert, with individuals in a scuffle.
Music

Video Shows Woman Being Violently Assaulted During Rose Bowl Concert

The victim says she was knocked unconscious during a Rüfüs du Sol concert in California after accidentally spilling a drink on her assailant.

Alex Ocho333 days ago
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Two images: Left shows Remy Ma performing on stage in a white dress. Right: Claressa Shields with long curly hair at an event.
Music

Remy Ma Responds to Fake Viral Video Claiming Claressa Shields Fought Her: ‘Stop With the Clickbait'

Remy is responding to an edited video that claims the pro-boxer fought her amid drama over ex Papoose.

Alex Ocho339 days ago
Splt image. Left: Claressa Shields wears a red suit with curly hair. Right: Remy Ma wears a detailed dress with long straight hair.
Sports

No, Claressa Shields Didn’t Say She Confronted Remy Ma and Punched Her Over Papoose Drama

A 2024 video about rival Alycia Baumgardner was edited to falsely suggest Shields admitted to fighting the Bronx rapper.

Alex Ocho339 days ago
Lil Tay in a blue shirt outdoors, gesturing, with text overlay. OnlyFans star Sophie Rain with long dark hair in a black top, smiling outdoors.
Pop Culture

Lil Tay Challenges Sophie Rain to $60 Million Boxing Match: ‘I’m Gonna Beat the Brakes Off of You'

Tay, who recently joined OnlyFans, is seemingly upset that Rain's Bop House collective claimed she attended auditions to join them.

Alex Ocho340 days ago
Left: A woman standing on a driveway, wearing a white sweater and leggings. Right: The same woman lying on the ground.
Life

Police Chief Placed on Leave After His Girlfriend Hit a Teenager, Got Knocked Out on Camera

The police chief was off duty during the now-viral altercation.

Alex Ocho361 days ago
Two images side by side: Left, Bhad Bhabie with long dark hair in a green dress. Right, Alabama Barker with long blonde hair in a sheer black outfit.
Music

Bhad Bhabie Demands Fight With Alabama Barker: 'I Want That Ass in My Hand on Tuesday'

The "OG Crashout" rapper is setting a clear deadline as their feud continues.

Alex Ocho361 days ago
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Split image: Left shows Brian Johnson, known online as "Liver King," with a long beard and disheveled hair. Right features Joe Rogan holding a microphone, wearing a suit.
Pop Culture

Fitness Influencer Liver King Arrested Over Alleged 'Terroristic' Threats to Joe Rogan

The influencer, born Brian Johnson, was taken into custody in Austin, Texas after posting a series of concerning videos to Instagram.

Alex Ocho388 days ago
DDG
Pop Culture

DDG's Brother Fought Someone at Dream Con for Calling Streamer 'Doo Doo Garbage'

The troll is now threatening legal action.

Trey Alston413 days ago
A heated confrontation between a Pittsburgh Pirates game day employee and a fan. Other people are watching the altercation unfold in the background.
Sports

Pirates Staff Member Punches Fan After Being Spit On, Whips Him With Belt in Tense Altercation

The fan was seen spitting blood on the employee before being struck with a belt during a post-game clash at PNC Park.

Alex Ocho438 days ago
Three people sitting on a couch, laughing together in a warmly lit room with wooden paneling.
Pop Culture

The Funniest Reality TV Show Moments Are Going Viral Again

A viral prompt on X has people digging up the best unscripted moments from ‘Jersey Shore,’ ‘The Kardashians,’ ‘Catfish,’ and more.

Alex Ocho451 days ago
Two women are pictured. YesJulz on the left has dark hair in an updo and wears a floral dress. Kenea Danair, on the right, has long, dark hair and wears a necklace.
Pop Culture

Yesjulz and Kenea Danair Address Viral ‘Culture Vulture’ Fight on ‘W.A.G.s to Riches’

In the new Netflix series 'W.A.G.s to Riches,' Julz gets into a heated confrontation with real estate agent Kenea Danair after her controversial past is brought up.

Alex Ocho535 days ago
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Jacquees performing in a sparkling outfit with a hat and sunglasses; Trey Songz singing in a shiny blue shirt.
Music

Jacquees Calls Dubai Fight With Trey Songz ‘The Biggest Mistake’ of His Career

The self-proclaimed "King of R&B" got into an altercation with Songz earlier this year, admitting he threw the first punch.

Alex Ocho591 days ago
Offset in a floral jacket and red sunglasses poses on a bridge in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background.
Music

Video Shows Offset Involved in a Paris Street Brawl

The incident reportedly stemmed from Offset's video shoot with French rapper Gazo.

Joshua Espinoza611 days ago
Bam Margera in sunglasses and tattooed, wearing a casual black outfit, walking outside
Pop Culture

Bam Margera Street Fight Caught on Camera, Says He Was 'Defending Myself and My Friends'

The 'Jackass' alum claims he was "threatened and attacked" last week in Los Angeles by an unidentified man.

Alex Ocho817 days ago

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