Music

Cardi B Gives Fans The Most Cardi B Reason Ever Not to Fight at Her Shows

She said she wants to watch.

Cardi B
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Cardi B doesn’t want fans fighting at her shows, and it’s not for the reason you think.

At what appears to be the Inglewood, California, stop of her Little Miss Drama Tour, Cardi B addressed the audience and asked them not to partake in physical confrontations.

But it’s not because she’s worried about safety.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please don’t fight because when y’all fight … I’m nosy,” she said. “I want to see it!

“That distracts me from the performance and, then, I fuck up,” she continued. “Then, I go all over the internet, fucking up my moves because I wanted to see the fight.”

Cardi concluded her PSA with a suggestion for fans who want to squabble.

“So please, no fighting. Do it after the show,” she joked before laughing.

Check out her comments about fighting below.

The rapper recently responded to an alleged violent incident that occurred during a rehearsal for Saturday Night Live in January. TMZ reported that she was said to have destroyed equipment during a rehearsal when she overheard a “Weekend Update” joke about Nicki Minaj.

“Hmmm all these little random stories... fck it, let them talk, let them eat cake, let them come to the ballllll," Cardi wrote on X.

A fan pointed out that Alex Bruesewitz, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump who is friends with Nicki Minaj, tweeted about the report, "This is why people are calling her 'crash out Cardi.’”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper followed up with another response.

“Now all of a sudden random stories coming out …like please -_-,” she said. 

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