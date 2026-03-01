Cardi B Gives Fans The Most Cardi B Reason Ever Not to Fight at Her Shows

Cardi B doesn’t want fans fighting at her shows, and it’s not for the reason you think.

At what appears to be the Inglewood, California, stop of her Little Miss Drama Tour, Cardi B addressed the audience and asked them not to partake in physical confrontations.

But it’s not because she’s worried about safety.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please don’t fight because when y’all fight … I’m nosy,” she said. “I want to see it!

“That distracts me from the performance and, then, I fuck up,” she continued. “Then, I go all over the internet, fucking up my moves because I wanted to see the fight.”