Brawl Erupts Between Nicki Minaj Fans at Opening Night of Pink Friday 2 World Tour

As for Nicki's performance, the rapper's setlist included recent singles such as "Red Ruby da Sleeze," and "Everybody," as well as classic hits like "Moment 4 Life," "Super Bass," "Starships," and "Anaconda."

Over the next two months, Nicki will travel the country and hit stages in cities such as New Orleans (3/18), Atlanta (3/20), Philadelphia (3/29), New York (3/30), Brooklyn (4/4), Boston (4/10), Detroit (4/20), and Chicago (4/24).

From there, the Pink Friday artist will take her tour overseas, with dates scheduled in late May and early June for Amsterdam, Manchester, London, and Paris, among others, before the Pink Friday 2 World Tour wraps in Berlin on June 7.

Back in February, Nicki hopped on Instagram Live to ask Katt Williams to join her on tour.

“Now, I know that this is the busiest man in show business, okay? I know that he’s rich, and I know that he’s the funniest man in show biz,” she said. “Can y’all hit up Katt Williams and ask him what would be his price … to be a part of the Pink Friday 2/Gag City Tour?”