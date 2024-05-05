Bad Bunny Fans Get Into Brawl During Dallas Concert

The Puerto Rican rapper was oblivious to the situation considering the distance between the stage and where the fight broke out. He carried on with the show performing his hit single, “Me Porto Bonito.”

It’s not clear if there were any arrests made or if any of the women’s injuries required medical attention.

Considering how fans complained last year about Bad Bunny’s steep tour prices, it’s confusing how everyone can’t just get along in their very expensive seats and focus on having a good time.