Video Shows Fans Brawl in Stands During USA vs. Mexico Soccer Match

The CONCACAF Nations League final between the United States and Mexico was more notable for what took place off of the field.

As seen in videos circulating on social media, a fight between fans from both sides erupted during the game, which took place Sunday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Throughout the brawl, which featured four guys, one of whom was draped in an American flag, witnesses tossed their drinks at the combatants as the group threw haymakers left and right.