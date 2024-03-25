Video Shows Fans Brawl in Stands During USA vs. Mexico Soccer Match

The CONCACAF Nations League final between the United States and Mexico was more notable for what took place off of the field.
As seen in videos circulating on social media, a fight between fans from both sides erupted during the game, which took place Sunday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Throughout the brawl, which featured four guys, one of whom was draped in an American flag, witnesses tossed their drinks at the combatants as the group threw haymakers left and right.
Unfortunately, the brawl wasn't the only fan-related troubles that occurred on Sunday.
The match was also stopped in the 88th minute of play because of homophobic chants by pro-Mexican fans.
“CONCACAF condemns the discriminatory chanting,” the regional governing body of North and Central America and the Caribbean said in a statement. “Security staff in the stadium identified and ejected a significant number of fans, and the referee and match officials activated the FIFA protocol. ... It is extremely disappointing that this matter continues to be an issue at some matches.”
The stoppage follows a similar situation in last year's semifinal between USA and Mexico at Allegiant Stadium, where refs also paused play due to anti-LGBTQ chants.