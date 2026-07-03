Fanum

Fanum, born Roberto Escanio, is a Twitch streamer and content creator from New York City who gained prominence through his involvement with the AMP (Any Means Possible) collective, which launched in 2019. He is best known for streaming popular multiplayer titles like "Call of Duty: Warzone" and "Among Us," where his quick decision-making and comedic timing have led to viral moments such as the 2020 "Among Us" championship hosted by AMP. Fanum’s Twitch channel has amassed over 500,000 followers, reflecting his growing influence in the gaming community. Since joining AMP, Fanum has been a key figure in collaborative events, including the 2021 AMP Warzone Showdown and the group's annual charity streams that raise funds for various causes. His ability to blend competitive gameplay with engaging banter has helped solidify AMP’s reputation as a hub for authentic, community-driven content. Complex regularly covers Fanum’s contributions to the streaming landscape, highlighting his role in expanding the collective’s reach beyond traditional gaming audiences.