MLB Season Kicks off With San Francisco Giants Fan Slapping San Diego Padres Fan in Viral Video

The opening weekend of the 2024 MLB season featured a nasty fight between fans of the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres.

As seen in a video that circulated social media on Saturday, Friday night's matchup Giants-Padres game was highlighted by a fight in the stands. An argument between a female Padres fan and two male fans of the Giants resulted in the woman slapping one of the men across the face, before he retaliated by pushing her as she walked away.

According to TMZ, it doesn't appear that the incident resulted in any arrests or injuries.

"Unclear if the cops were called," the outlet reported. "We're reaching out to the local police to see if they responded."