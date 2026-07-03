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Watch Marsha Ambrosius Honor Patti LaBelle With Breathtaking ‘If Only You Knew’ Performance
At a star-studded Black Excellence Brunch, Marsha Ambrosius turns Patti LaBelle’s R&B classic into a tear-jerking Essence Fest moment you need to see.
Mario, Destin Conrad and Coi Leray Added to Supercharged Essence Fest 2026 Lineup
From Superdome nights to Convention Center days, see how Mario, Destin Conrad and Coi Leray add new energy to Essence Fest’s evolving lineup.
Missy Elliott to Lead Emotional Aaliyah Tribute at Essence Fest 2026
Missy Elliott leads a family-approved celebration of Aaliyah’s legacy during Essence Fest’s emotional 2026 closing night in New Orleans.
Teyana Taylor Wants Essence Fest to 'Feel Like Home Again'
As Essence Fest’s new chief curator, Teyana Taylor reveals how she’ll restore the festival’s roots while leveling up the entire New Orleans experience.
Teyana Taylor Named Chief Curator of Essence Fest 2026
The multi-hyphenate will help shape the festival’s creative direction as organizers roll out the 2026 lineup in New Orleans.
Coco Jones Calls Ciara ‘My Girl’ and Credits Her for Life Advice
Coco Jones explains how Ciara has offered advice and support as she balances a growing music career and life in the spotlight.
Essence Fest 2026 Announces Kehlani, Brandy, & Monica in its First Wave of Acts
Kehlani’s breakthrough, Brandy and Monica’s reunion, plus Patti LaBelle and Cardi B: how EssenceFest 2026 is betting big on women-led R&B.
Essence Fest Organizers Under Fire Over Unpaid $456K From 2025 Event
As Essence Fest eyes new state funding, unpaid convention and vendor costs raise questions about transparency, priorities, and its future in New Orleans.
Essence Fest Addresses Lauryn Hill Set Ending at Four in the Morning: ‘The Delay? Not Hers’
The entire show was late. It wasn't her fault.
Tyra Banks Says There Are ‘So Many Things’ She Would ‘Change’ About ‘America’s Next Top Model’
Banks says that "so many things" would've been changed on the former reality show.
Tia Mowry Says She and Sister Tamera Continue to Have 'Special Bond'
The actress clarified that she's on good terms with her sister despite not being as "accessible" to each other now.
Serena Williams Says Kendrick's Drake Diss “Not Like Us” Is the ‘Hit of the Summer’: 'That Jam Is Jamming’
The tennis icon was romantically linked to Drizzy in 2015.
Busta Rhymes Curses Out Essence Fest Crowd for Sitting Down, Being on Phones: 'Let's Get Back to Interacting Like Humans'
The 30th Essence Festival of Culture got off to a rocky start, with Busta Rhymes blasting the New Orleans crowd for being disengaged.
Beyoncé Shows Off Her Natural Hair in Cécred Promo Video
The 'Cowboy Carter' artist revealed how much her hair has grown since her big chop in 2013.
Usher Reveals First Celebrity Crush Was Chili: ‘I Think I Was 11 or 12’
In a chat with 'Essence,' Usher gave a confession about the TLC member being his celebrity crush as a child.
Beyoncé Says Her Pixie Cut Was an Act of Rebellion: ‘I Just Got the Scissors and Chopped It Off’
The singer gave a rare interview to Essence about her upcoming haircare line and her controversial decision to chop off her signature locs.
Juvenile Calls Out Essence Fest for Not Being Included in 50-Year Hip Hop Lineup
The NOLA rap star felt he should have been included in the lineup with all he’s contributed to hip-hop. Of note, the festival is being held in New Orleans.
Cardi B and Offset Share First Photos of Baby Son's Face and Reveal His Name
The celebrity couple welcomed their second child together in September 2021. Cardi and Offset have kept their newborn out of the public eye... until this week.