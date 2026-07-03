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Watch Marsha Ambrosius Honor Patti LaBelle With Breathtaking ‘If Only You Knew’ Performance
Pop Culture

Watch Marsha Ambrosius Honor Patti LaBelle With Breathtaking ‘If Only You Knew’ Performance

At a star-studded Black Excellence Brunch, Marsha Ambrosius turns Patti LaBelle’s R&B classic into a tear-jerking Essence Fest moment you need to see.

Bernadette Giacomazzo13 days ago
Mario and Destin Conrad Join Coi LeRay at Essence Fest Coca Cola Stage
Music

Mario, Destin Conrad and Coi Leray Added to Supercharged Essence Fest 2026 Lineup

From Superdome nights to Convention Center days, see how Mario, Destin Conrad and Coi Leray add new energy to Essence Fest’s evolving lineup.

Bernadette Giacomazzo18 days ago
Aaliyah Tribute Scheduled at Essence Fest
Music

Missy Elliott to Lead Emotional Aaliyah Tribute at Essence Fest 2026

Missy Elliott leads a family-approved celebration of Aaliyah’s legacy during Essence Fest’s emotional 2026 closing night in New Orleans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo24 days ago
Teyana Taylor Talks EssenceFest Goals 'I Want It to Feel Like Home Again'
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Wants Essence Fest to 'Feel Like Home Again'

As Essence Fest’s new chief curator, Teyana Taylor reveals how she’ll restore the festival’s roots while leveling up the entire New Orleans experience.

Bernadette Giacomazzo42 days ago
Teyana Taylor Named Essence Fest 2026 Chief Curator
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Named Chief Curator of Essence Fest 2026

The multi-hyphenate will help shape the festival’s creative direction as organizers roll out the 2026 lineup in New Orleans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo122 days ago
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Coco Jones Credits Ciara with Being 'Her Best Mentor'
Pop Culture

Coco Jones Calls Ciara ‘My Girl’ and Credits Her for Life Advice

Coco Jones explains how Ciara has offered advice and support as she balances a growing music career and life in the spotlight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo126 days ago
EssenceFest 2026 Announces Kehlani, Brandy, & Monica in its First Wave of Acts
Music

Essence Fest 2026 Announces Kehlani, Brandy, & Monica in its First Wave of Acts

Kehlani’s breakthrough, Brandy and Monica’s reunion, plus Patti LaBelle and Cardi B: how EssenceFest 2026 is betting big on women-led R&B.

Bernadette Giacomazzo131 days ago
EssenceFest Promoters Under Fire for $400K Outstanding Bill from 2025
Pop Culture

Essence Fest Organizers Under Fire Over Unpaid $456K From 2025 Event

As Essence Fest eyes new state funding, unpaid convention and vendor costs raise questions about transparency, priorities, and its future in New Orleans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo153 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Tyra Banks walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Tyra Banks Says There Are ‘So Many Things’ She Would ‘Change’ About ‘America’s Next Top Model’

Banks says that "so many things" would've been changed on the former reality show.

Jaelani Turner-Williams508 days ago
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HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Tia Mowry attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' "Nosferatu" at TCL Chinese Theater on December 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Tia Mowry Says She and Sister Tamera Continue to Have 'Special Bond'

The actress clarified that she's on good terms with her sister despite not being as "accessible" to each other now.

Jaelani Turner-Williams578 days ago
Busta Rhymes performs on stage in a colorful, patchwork outfit. A DJ stands in the background next to a digital display of Busta Rhymes' name
Music

Busta Rhymes Curses Out Essence Fest Crowd for Sitting Down, Being on Phones: 'Let's Get Back to Interacting Like Humans'

The 30th Essence Festival of Culture got off to a rocky start, with Busta Rhymes blasting the New Orleans crowd for being disengaged.

Jaelani Turner-Williams742 days ago
Music

Beyoncé Shows Off Her Natural Hair in Cécred Promo Video

The 'Cowboy Carter' artist revealed how much her hair has grown since her big chop in 2013.

Jaelani Turner-Williams817 days ago
Music

Usher Reveals First Celebrity Crush Was Chili: ‘I Think I Was 11 or 12’

In a chat with 'Essence,' Usher gave a confession about the TLC member being his celebrity crush as a child.

Jaelani Turner-Williams828 days ago
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Beyoncé on stage in a black leotard with gold accessories, engaging with the audience during a concert
Music

Beyoncé Says Her Pixie Cut Was an Act of Rebellion: ‘I Just Got the Scissors and Chopped It Off’

The singer gave a rare interview to Essence about her upcoming haircare line and her controversial decision to chop off her signature locs.

Alex Ocho882 days ago
Music

Juvenile Calls Out Essence Fest for Not Being Included in 50-Year Hip Hop Lineup

The NOLA rap star felt he should have been included in the lineup with all he’s contributed to hip-hop. Of note, the festival is being held in New Orleans.

Mark Elibert1141 days ago
Offset and Cardi B at Nasdaq HQ in Times Square
Music

Cardi B and Offset Share First Photos of Baby Son's Face and Reveal His Name

The celebrity couple welcomed their second child together in September 2021. Cardi and Offset have kept their newborn out of the public eye... until this week.

Joshua Espinoza1556 days ago

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