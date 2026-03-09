Essence Fest 2026 Announces Kehlani, Brandy, & Monica in its First Wave of Acts

The magazine has officially announced the festival’s first wave of performers, which includes Kehlani, Brandy, Monica, and Patti LaBelle—four artists whose catalogs have helped shape multiple generations of R&B. The three-day event returns to New Orleans July 3–5, with concerts scheduled at the Caesars Superdome.

Kehlani, who recently scored a major milestone with her song “Folded,” will make her EssenceFest debut after the track landed in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Grammys for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song at the 68th annual Grammy Awards.

Veteran stars Brandy and Monica will also return to the festival stage together. The singers recently wrapped their joint Boy Is Mine Tour, which reunited the pair decades after their chart-topping collaboration of the same name became one of the defining R&B records of the late ’90s.

Adding another layer of legacy to the lineup is Patti LaBelle, whose decades-long career includes classic soul and R&B hits that have made her a staple on festival stages. Known for her powerhouse vocals and commanding live presence, LaBelle has appeared at EssenceFest before and remains one of the event’s most recognizable returning performers.

Hip-hop will also be represented in the concert series, with Cardi B and Latto included in the initial announcement, though organizers emphasized that the first reveal is just the beginning of a larger slate of performers still to come.

Beyond the nighttime shows, EssenceFest will once again host daytime programming at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Panels, conversations, and cultural events will take place across several themed stages.

The initial lineup reveal arrives as festival organizers continue preparing for the next edition, following challenges with the 2025 event. Financial records released earlier this year showed an outstanding balance owed to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center after last summer’s festival, though organizers have said payments are being handled through a formal agreement.