Fear of God Essentials

Fear of God Essentials gained massive traction by tapping into the era of elevated streetwear basics that prioritize comfort without compromising quality. Since its 2018 launch by Jerry Lorenzo as a more accessible line from Fear of God, Essentials has become synonymous with oversized hoodies, relaxed sweatpants, and boxy tees set in neutral tones and minimalist designs. The brand's signature lies in its subtle branding and focus on versatile, premium wardrobe staples that fit seamlessly into everyday wear. Essentials has maintained its relevance through major partnerships with the NBA, NFL, MLB, and more.

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Style

Fear Of God Essentials Rolls Out the Black Collection

The brand is presenting a "refreshed offering of our most coveted pieces."

Starr Savoy1138 days ago
This is an image of Essentials new collection
Style

Fear of God Essentials Unveils Spring 2023 Collection

The new designs stem from iconic American staples and visuals that offer modern looks using unique shaping and neutral tones for an effortless everyday style.

Starr Savoy1230 days ago
A photo from a new Fear of God Essentials campaign is shown
Style

Fear of God Essentials Unveils Core Collection 2022 for Adults and Kids

For the new collection's official campaign, Jerry Lorenzo and company enlisted photographer Hannah Fair Lord to show the latest pieces in action.

Trace William Cowen1499 days ago
fear of god spring/summer collection
Style

Fear of God Essentials Unveils Its Spring 2022 Collection

Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God Essentials has revealed its Spring collection which includes a variety of sweaters, shirts, and hoodies in earth tones.

Jordan Rose1593 days ago
fear-of-god
Style

Fear of God Essentials Unveils Fall '21 Collection

Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God Essentials imprint has just unveiled its Fall ‘21 collection, launches exclusively on September 1 on fearofgod.com .

Jordan Rose1779 days ago
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Style

Here's a Look at the Fear of God Essentials New Era Collection

Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God and New Era have just unveiled their new baseball-centric collection of caps and fitteds that celebrates America's favorite pastime.

Jordan Rose1796 days ago
New Era x FOG
Style

Fear of God Essentials Drops Baseball Cap Collaboration With New Era

FoG founder Jerry Lorenzo puts his own minimalist spin on New Era's 59FIFTY MLB Baseball Cap and the 9FIFTY Baseball Cap, both of which are available now.

Joshua Espinoza2019 days ago
Fear of God Essentials x Converse Chuck 70 Collection
Sneakers

Fear of God Essentials' Converse Collab Is Releasing Again

The release date and details for the Fear of God Essentials x Converse Chuck 70 collection including two OG-style Chuck Taylor All Star colorways in black/white and white/black.

Riley Jones2308 days ago

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