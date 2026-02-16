Essence Fest Organizers Under Fire Over Unpaid $456K From 2025 Event

Essence Fest is facing renewed scrutiny after financial records revealed a substantial unpaid balance tied to its 2025 event in New Orleans, raising questions as organizers prepare for the festival’s next edition.
According to information released to NOLA.com through a public records request, the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center reported that Sundial Media Group—the New York-based company that owns Essence—had an outstanding balance of $456,000 related to last year’s event.
That figure accounted for more than half of the total hosting charges for multiple days of programming, including panels and workshops held over the July 4 weekend.
Officials confirmed that a $50,000 payment was made shortly after the balance became public, bringing the remaining amount down to roughly $406,000. Convention Center policy requires payment within 30 days of an event.
The Convention Center acknowledged its long-standing relationship with the festival, stating it is “continuing to work collaboratively with the event’s current ownership to resolve the outstanding balance.”
Beyond the venue costs, a separate source familiar with the situation alleged that more than $1 million is also owed to a local production company. A spokesperson for Sundial Media Group disputed the claim and declined to specify the total amount owed to vendors.
Essence Fest is expected to seek additional funding from Louisiana lawmakers for its 2026 event, but outstanding payments could complicate those efforts. State Rep. Jack McFarland, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, made it clear that financial accountability will be part of the conversation.
“Any event that doesn’t pay its bills after we give it funding, that’s a problem,” McFarland said. “I don’t care which event it is.”
Despite financial concerns, festival organizers emphasized their continued commitment to New Orleans, citing the event’s economic impact. In a statement, Essence representatives said the 2025 festival generated an estimated $46.2 million in tax revenue and described their relationship with the city as deeply connected. They added that payments are being handled through a “formal agreement” and confirmed that planning for 2026 is already underway with returning vendors.
Still, the financial questions follow a year already marked by controversy. The 2025 festival drew criticism from some attendees who felt the event had shifted away from its traditional focus, with debates around cultural direction and representation surfacing throughout the weekend.
Others pointed to logistical challenges, including delayed performances and complaints about access restrictions tied to premium ticket tiers.
Local leadership has since stepped in to stabilize the partnership. New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno has brought in key figures to help guide discussions between the city and festival organizers, with the goal of maintaining the event’s long-term presence.