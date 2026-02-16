Essence Fest Organizers Under Fire Over Unpaid $456K From 2025 Event

Essence Fest is facing renewed scrutiny after financial records revealed a substantial unpaid balance tied to its 2025 event in New Orleans, raising questions as organizers prepare for the festival’s next edition. According to information released to NOLA.com through a public records request, the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center reported that Sundial Media Group—the New York-based company that owns Essence—had an outstanding balance of $456,000 related to last year’s event.

That figure accounted for more than half of the total hosting charges for multiple days of programming, including panels and workshops held over the July 4 weekend. Officials confirmed that a $50,000 payment was made shortly after the balance became public, bringing the remaining amount down to roughly $406,000. Convention Center policy requires payment within 30 days of an event. The Convention Center acknowledged its long-standing relationship with the festival, stating it is “continuing to work collaboratively with the event’s current ownership to resolve the outstanding balance.” Beyond the venue costs, a separate source familiar with the situation alleged that more than $1 million is also owed to a local production company. A spokesperson for Sundial Media Group disputed the claim and declined to specify the total amount owed to vendors. Essence Fest is expected to seek additional funding from Louisiana lawmakers for its 2026 event, but outstanding payments could complicate those efforts. State Rep. Jack McFarland, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, made it clear that financial accountability will be part of the conversation.