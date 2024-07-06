Busta Rhymes was visibly upset during the opening night of the 30th Essence Festival of Culture.

Performing at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome on Friday, July 5, the veteran rapper halted his set to chastise the crowd for their inattentiveness.

"Ayo, fuck them camera phones, too. Let's get back to interacting like humans. Put them weird-ass devices down," Busta shouted, as seen in video from the livestreamed concert below. "I ain't from that era. Them shits don't control the soul. Fuck your phone."

To the surprise of attendees and viewers, he threatened, "I will point every last one of y'all out until y'all asses is up."

"Thirty-three years of doing this shit, I ain't used to n****s sitting down at my show. I don't give a fuck! All age groups, get your ass up now!" Busta added.

The rapper continued calling out individual attendees and sections of the venue, albeit smiling while doing so. Busta then explained that he had "zero tolerance for bullshit energy" due to it being his first time performing at the festival. "Make me feel like we home!" he concluded.