Mario, Destin Conrad and Coi Leray Added to Supercharged Essence Fest 2026 Lineup

While the Caesars Superdome will once again host the festival's marquee evening concerts, the Convention Center remains the heartbeat of the daytime experience. Per a company press release , that's where attendees will catch performances from Mario, the Grammy-nominated R&B veteran behind hits like "Let Me Love You," rising R&B favorite Destin Conrad, and Coi Leray, whose genre-blending catalog continues to draw crowds.

The 2026 Essence Fest lineup just got even deeper. Ahead of the festival's July 3–5 return to New Orleans, Coca-Cola unveiled the artists headlining its stage at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, adding Mario, Destin Conrad, and Coi Leray to an already stacked weekend of music and cultural programming.

Organizers also announced a slate of conversations, community programming, and interactive experiences, including HBCU-focused events, appearances by Eva Marcille, Ryan Destiny, and Normani, plus office hours with representatives from 15 historically Black colleges and universities. Other activations will spotlight Black entrepreneurship, leadership, and community engagement throughout the weekend.

"ESSENCE Festival of Culture has always been more than a cultural moment—it is a powerful platform for connection, community and impact," Stephanie Eaddy, senior director of cultural marketing at The Coca-Cola Company, said in a statement. "For 31 years, Coca-Cola has been proud to stand alongside ESSENCE in celebrating the voices, stories, and experiences that shape culture."

The latest announcement adds even more firepower to a festival that has steadily expanded its lineup over the past several months. The Superdome concerts already feature Cardi B, Latto, Kehlani, Patti LaBelle, Brandy & Monica, Babyface, Public Enemy, George Clinton & Friends, Doug E. Fresh, Leon Thomas, Josh Levi, and SZN4.

Festival organizers also recently revealed that Missy Elliott will curate a special closing-night tribute honoring Aaliyah, celebrating the anniversaries of One in a Million and her self-titled album.

Behind the scenes, this year's event also marks the beginning of a new creative era. Teyana Taylor, who was named Essence Fest's first chief curator earlier this year, has said her mission is to preserve what longtime fans love while refreshing the experience.