Coco Jones Calls Ciara ‘My Girl’ and Credits Her for Life Advice

During a conversation with the Associated Press at the event, Jones was asked to name a woman who has helped make her who she is today.

Coco Jones is giving flowers to one of the women she says helped shape her career and personal outlook. While attending the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 12, the singer spoke about the influence Ciara has had on her life behind the scenes.

“A woman that's contributed to who I am? I've got to say, my girl Ciara,” Jones said.

The Grammy-winning singer explained that while Ciara wasn’t responsible for introducing her to fiancé Donovan Mitchell, she has still been an important source of guidance as Jones balances a demanding career and her personal life.

“Even though she did not introduce me and my fiancé, she has given me so many tips on how to balance being a boss, being a future mom one day, and still pouring into yourself and your artistry,” Jones said.

Jones also described Ciara as someone she can turn to for honest conversations about the realities of life in the entertainment industry. “I don't know people personally who do the job that I do,” she explained. “But I feel like she really allows me to ask her the hard, tough questions. She really has helped me in just balancing all the worlds.”

Jones is currently navigating a major moment in her own career. The singer has been expanding her presence across music, television, and live performances, putting her in front of larger audiences and bigger stages than ever before.

One of those stages arrived just days earlier when Jones performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the pregame ceremony for Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Backed by a live string ensemble and wearing a flowing white gown accented with red, black, green, and blue sequins, Jones delivered the historic hymn ahead of kickoff between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.