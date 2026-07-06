Watch Marsha Ambrosius Honor Patti LaBelle With Breathtaking ‘If Only You Knew’ Performance

The performance took place during Trell Thomas' Black Excellence Brunch, where LaBelle was honored in front of fellow artists, industry figures, and festival attendees. As Ambrosius delivered the 1983 classic, LaBelle looked on before praising the performance, even joking with the crowd about nursing a sore foot while enjoying the celebration.

One of the standout moments surrounding Essence Fest 2026 happened away from the Superdome stage, when Marsha Ambrosius paid tribute to Patti LaBelle with a soaring rendition of one of the icon's signature songs, "If Only You Knew."

For longtime R&B fans, the moment carried extra significance. Ambrosius has long been associated with "If Only You Knew," first drawing widespread acclaim for her performance of the song during LaBelle's BET Lifetime Achievement Award tribute in 2011.

The song remains one of the defining records of LaBelle's solo career. Released as the lead single from her 1983 album I'm in Love Again, "If Only You Knew" spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard R&B chart in early 1984 and became the first solo hit to firmly establish LaBelle as a chart force after years of success with the Labelle group. Written by Dexter Wansel and Cynthia Biggs, the song paired restrained verses with the powerhouse vocals that would become LaBelle's trademark.

Producer Dexter Wansel later recalled that LaBelle immediately connected with the song's emotional message. “She loved it from the very beginning,” he said, adding that she believed it spoke for “a lot of lonely people out there who loved other people and didn't really know how to say it.”

Ambrosius has built her own reputation as one of R&B's premier vocalists and songwriters, penning music for artists including Michael Jackson while maintaining a close relationship with LaBelle over the years.

The tribute also added another memorable chapter to an Essence Fest weekend packed with performances and cultural moments. Patti LaBelle was already part of the festival's Saturday night lineup alongside Brandy & Monica, while Kehlani, Cardi B, Babyface, Public Enemy, George Clinton & Friends, and others appeared throughout the weekend.