Beyoncé Says Her Pixie Cut Was an Act of Rebellion: ‘I Just Got the Scissors and Chopped It Off’

On the heels of her new haircare line launch, Beyoncé opened up about her own drastic hairstyle change in 2013.

Last week, the music superstar announced a return to her roots with her new haircare line, Cécrid, set to launch on Tuesday.

In a rare interview with Essence, the 42-year-old singer spoke in more detail about Cécrid and how it was inspired by her mother, Ms. Tina Knowles, a former hairdresser who owned and operated her own beauty salon.