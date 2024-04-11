Usher Reveals First Celebrity Crush Was Chili: ‘I Think I Was 11 or 12’

Usher fell hard for his ex-girlfriend, Rozanda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC, over a decade before the two began dating.

As one of Essence's Sexiest Men of the Moment alongside Damson Idris, the R&B icon sat down with the publication for their '60 Seconds With' segment, where he revealed that Thomas was one of his earliest crushes.

"I'ma be real honest with y'all today," he began. "My first celebrity crush was Chilli. I think I was 11, 12, something like that. Yeah."

The answer was a bit shocking, as Usher married his third wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, in February, during the weekend of Super Bowl LVIII.