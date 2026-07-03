Elliott Wilson

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Split image. Left: Elliott Wilson in a white shirt. Right: Brian ‘B.Dot’ Miller in a bright green shirt, posing for a photo.
Music

Elliott Wilson Responds to B.Dot, Says He 'Figured' He Was Upset Over Podcast Deal

Wilson gave his side of the story after his former podcast co-host Brian 'B.Dot' Miller said they are "not friends" and haven't spoken since 2024.

Alex Ocho446 days ago
Rapper Bow Wow performs onstage during "The Millennium Tour" at State Farm Arena on April 4, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia/Elliott Wilson speaks onstage at GRAMMY Week Label Spotlight Panel at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Bow Wow Asks Elliott Wilson ‘What's Your Issue’ in Message Over Perceived Chris Brown Collab Diss

Bow Wow wanted to talk with the veteran journalist "man-to-man" over an alleged diss of his new Chris Brown collaboration.

Jaelani Turner-Williams465 days ago
Split image of Charlamagne Tha God and Elliott Wilson.
Music

Charlamagne Tha God Goes at Elliott Wilson Again, Calls Cam’ron Conversation ‘Sad’

Wilson recently spoke with Cam on 'Talk With Flee.'

Jose Martinez543 days ago
Cam'ron in a red jacket and cap with chains, alongside Elliott Wilson in a white shirt at an outdoor event.
Music

Cam'ron to Elliott Wilson: ‘You Look Like a Sloppy Sandwich’

Last year, Wilson said he was annoyed by Cam jumping into the journalism field.

Mark Elibert550 days ago
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A man is sitting in a chair with his arms raised, speaking into a microphone. The background has colorful vertical stripes.
Music

'It Is What It Is' Mocks Elliott Wilson After His Cam'ron Criticism

"Why is he a sports journalist? Because he has an opinion?” Wilson recently said of Cam.

Trace William Cowen561 days ago
Three celebrities are pictured: Marc Maron in glasses, Kendrick Lamar in sunglasses and cap, and Drake wearing a patterned coat.
Music

Elliott Wilson Names Kendrick Lamar Over Drake in His Current Top 3 Rappers List

Wilson's list used to have Drizzy over K Dot but the rap beef between them seemed to have changed his mind.

Mark Elibert586 days ago
DJ Akademiks, Elliott Wilson, Drake, and Future in a collage. DJ Akademiks wears a cap, Elliott Wilson is in a white shirt, Drake has a fur coat, and Future wears a beanie and glasses.
Music

Akademiks Shoots Down Elliott Wilson’s Claim That Drake and Future Resolved Their Beef

Ak got on his livestream and said he received news from "extremely credible" sources that claimed Drake and Future have not squashed their beef.

Mark Elibert621 days ago
Drake and Future perform onstage.
Music

Drake and Future Have 'Resolved Their Differences,' According to Elliott Wilson

He said the two rappers have talked over the phone after beefing earlier this year.

Joe Price623 days ago
Punch, Elliott Wilson, Joe Budden
Music

Here's How Joe Budden, Elliott Wilson Responded to Punch's Opinion on Hip-Hop Journalism

Last week, Terrence 'Punch' Henderson said "only a few real ones left" in hip-hop journalism, sparking a debate after Kendrick Lamar appeared on the 'Harper's Bazaar' cover.

tara mahadevan628 days ago
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Common and Kanye
Music

Common Recalls Overlooking Kanye West Because His Drums Weren’t There Yet, Says He Was ‘Trying to Give Me Beats Back in ‘97’

The two Chicago artists would go on to work closely together for Com's 2006 album, 'Be.'

tara mahadevan673 days ago
Cash Cobain and Elliott Wilson on the 'Elliott Wilson Experience' podcast.
Music

Cash Cobain Addresses Criticism of J. Cole's "Grippy" Verse on Elliott Wilson's New Podcast

The rapper and producer is the inaugural guest on Wilson's new podcast.

Joe Price688 days ago
Person on stage performing, wearing a logoed hoodie, gesturing upwards with one hand
Music

Rich the Kid Shuts Down Claims That He Was ‘Lucky’ to Be on 'Vultures' Hit “Carnival”: 'I Chose the Beat’

Elliott Wilson previously called Rich the "luckiest n***a on the planet" for teaming up with Ye, Ty Dolla Sign, and Playboi Carti on the 'Vultures' track.

Joe Price819 days ago
Two men, left with beard and sunglasses in a sweater with text, right in a microphone with a striped jacket
Music

Conway the Machine on J. Cole Conversation About Writing Hits: 'Give Me My Journalism Credit'

The Griselda rapper appeared in 'Might Delete Later, Vol. 2,' where he got Cole to discuss how he writes hit songs.

tara mahadevan837 days ago
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Pop Culture

Elliott Wilson Apologizes to Kai Cenat After Nicki Minaj Criticism: 'I Was Out of Line'

The journalist admitted he took a loss trying to criticize Nicki and Cenat.

Mark Elibert944 days ago
Music

Nicki Minaj Blasts Elliott Wilson for Trying to ‘Tarnish My Image,’ Clowns DJ Envy ‘Selling Them Busted Houses’

The 'Pink Friday 2' MC told the veteran hip-hop journalist to "spit Jay-Z d*kk out for one second," and came at the radio personality for "saying he black balls my music on the radio."

Joshua Espinoza946 days ago
Music

Burna Boy Says J. Cole Called Him '2Pac Reincarnated' During Studio Session

The two artists recently collaborated on the song "Thanks."

Joe Price1051 days ago

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