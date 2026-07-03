Robert Wilson

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Watching "The Life and Death of Marina Abramović" Over Director Robert Wilson's Shoulder

"The Life and Death of Marina Abramovic" came to New York and showed us the genius of Robert Wilson.

Cedar Pasori4591 days ago
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Lady Gaga Hung Upside Down and Nude for a Performance Art Piece Filmed by Robert Wilson

Gaga hung from a ceiling in London for 45 minutes allowing old souls to pass through her body.

andrewlasane4620 days ago
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Lady Gaga Presents Work By Robert Wilson, Marina Abramovic, and Inez and Vinoodh at ArtRave

Gaga's ArtRave includes installations by famous artists.

Leigh Silver4631 days ago
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Lady Gaga Spent Halloween Reenacting Old Paintings With Robert Wilson

Lady Gaga talks art collaborations and more on BBC Radio.

andrewlasane4641 days ago
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Robert Wilson Is Creating a Video Portrait of Lady Gaga

An avant-garde/pop collaboration.

Leigh Silver4664 days ago

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