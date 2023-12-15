Nicki Minaj Blasts Elliott Wilson for Trying to ‘Tarnish My Image,’ Clowns DJ Envy ‘Selling Them Busted Houses’

Nicki Minaj isn’t biting her tongue.

The Grammy-nominated rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out Elliott Wilson, the self-proclaimed “GOAT of hip-hop journalism” and founder of Rap Radar. The drama began Thursday morning, when Wilson posted about Nicki’s appearance on Kai Cenat’s popular Twitch channel. The livestream reportedly reached up to 348,593 viewers, which surpassed Cenat's previous record of 306,280 back in July.

“So let me just take this time to tell all 350,000 of you guys, first of all, I appreciate you for not only supporting me but for supporting this person right here,” Nicki said of Kai around the 22-minute mark of the stream. The night was full of many gems, including some discussion about Nicki’s newly released album, Pink Friday 2, as well as a dance party with Cenat and his family.