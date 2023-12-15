Nicki Minaj Blasts Elliott Wilson for Trying to ‘Tarnish My Image,’ Clowns DJ Envy ‘Selling Them Busted Houses’

Nicki Minaj isn’t biting her tongue.
The Grammy-nominated rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out Elliott Wilson, the self-proclaimed “GOAT of hip-hop journalism” and founder of Rap Radar. The drama began Thursday morning, when Wilson posted about Nicki’s appearance on Kai Cenat’s popular Twitch channel. The livestream reportedly reached up to 348,593 viewers, which surpassed Cenat's previous record of 306,280 back in July.
“So let me just take this time to tell all 350,000 of you guys, first of all, I appreciate you for not only supporting me but for supporting this person right here,” Nicki said of Kai around the 22-minute mark of the stream. The night was full of many gems, including some discussion about Nicki’s newly released album, Pink Friday 2, as well as a dance party with Cenat and his family.
Wilson highlighted the latter moment with a screenshot that showed Nicki twerking in front of the camera. Fans were convinced that Wilson took a jab at Minaj and Cenat, as he captioned the post, “Hip Hop Journalism.”
Nicki addressed the tweet on her account, suggesting Wilson’s shady response was an example of his hypocrisy.
Nicki came at him, writing, “Elliot if you’d spit JayZ dikk out for one second, you’d be able to be happy for the new comers. Isn’t that how y’all tried to tarnish my image? By saying I’m not welcoming new btchs in? Did songs with all of them tho. Why you not happy for a young black man like Kai. Tmrw btch.”
A few hours prior to Nicki's tweet, Wilson retweeted a slew of posts criticizing him and made it clear he meant no disrespect—and that he thinks she's the GOAT.
“Never dissed Nicki,” the 52-year-old wrote. “Always said she’s the female rap 🐐. Over Lauryn, Missy, Kim and Foxy and all. I think Cardi B is dope too. .... Nicki is goat and best again. New album is dope.”
Wilson went on to share Nicki's tweet about him, as well as 50 Cent's repost of it, where Fif remarked of his "Beep Beep" remix collaborator, "look how @nickiminaj be blacking out on these 🥷🏾’s 😆this shit be having me crying LMAO."
Earlier in the evening, Nicki alleged “there are 4 companies that are still trying their hardest to bring [her] down.” She went on to remind fans of her issues with DJ Envy, who admitted in 2019 to blackballing her music from Power 105.1.
“Remember how cocky dj envy was when he was saying he black balls my music on the radio? Ask yourself how a DJ could get away w/that behavior,” she wrote before referencing his real estate scandal. “Then I remember him selling them busted houses & I have to laugh… We prayed, envy 1 by 1… God will show y’all that you are NOT GOD.”
Pink Friday 2 arrived on Dec. 8, marking Nicki's first proper studio album since 2018’s Queen. The effort is projected to move more than 200,000 units within its first seven days, making it a strong contender for next week’s No. 1 album.