Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott is a hip-hop artist, producer, and songwriter who emerged from the late-1990s Southern rap scene, known for her innovative beats and visually striking music videos. Her collaborations with producer Timbaland helped create a sound that fuses hip-hop, R&B, and electronic elements, influencing artists across multiple generations. Signature tracks like "Get Ur Freak On" showcase her inventive rhythms and bold vocal delivery, setting her apart in the genre. During the early 2000s, Elliott’s music videos became defining moments in hip-hop culture, with clips like "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" featuring groundbreaking visual effects and outlandish costumes that pushed the medium’s creative boundaries. Her approach to production and performance challenged traditional expectations, making her work a staple reference point for artists exploring new directions in sound and style.

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On what would have been her 47th birthday, we take a deeper look into the history of Aaliyah, one of the most legendary R&B singers of the ’90s, highlighting interesting facts about her life and career.
Complex
January 16 marks the birthday of legendary ’90s singer Aaliyah. She would have turned 47. To honor her legacy, here are her 25 best songs of all time, including classics like “Try Again,” “I Care 4 U,” and more.
Damien Scott

Latest Stories

Aaliyah Tribute Scheduled at Essence Fest
Music

Missy Elliott to Lead Emotional Aaliyah Tribute at Essence Fest 2026

Missy Elliott leads a family-approved celebration of Aaliyah’s legacy during Essence Fest’s emotional 2026 closing night in New Orleans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo22 days ago
Jay-Z in a hoodie and sunglasses, Missy Elliott in a colorful outfit and hat, and Young Thug with red hair performing on stage.
Music

Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Outkast, and More Named Among Greatest Living American Songwriters

The list also includes Young Thug, Missy Elliott, The Dream, and more.

Joe Price80 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 15: Lizzo attends 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci Arrivals at LACMA on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA.
Music

Lizzo Renames New Album ‘B*tch’ as Act of Reclamation: ‘It Has Become My Favorite Word’

The 4-time Grammy winner cited Missy Elliott and Meredith Brooks as inspirations behind her forthcoming fifth studio album.

Jaelani Turner-Williams81 days ago
Split image. Left: Cardi B performs in a red sparkly outfit. Right: Missy Elliott performs in a black embellished outfit with sunglasses.
Music

Cardi B Brings Out Missy Elliott as Surprise Guest for Closing Night of Little Miss Drama Tour

Missy performed two of her smash hits at Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Saturday.

Alex Ocho89 days ago
Kehlani in a red dress with tattoos and Missy Elliott in a colorful outfit and hat.
Music

Kehlani Goes "Back and Forth" With Missy Elliott on New Single

Missy Elliott joins Kehlani’s new single, with a subtle Aaliyah tribute adding to the moment.

Mark Elibert98 days ago
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Missy Eliott.
Music

Missy Elliott Gives Back With $50,000 Hometown Nonprofit Donation

"Life is so short," the rapper's mother said. "You can be up today, and down tomorrow. But it doesn’t mean that you stay down."

Trey Alston199 days ago
Missy Elliott
Music

Missy Elliott Becomes First Female Rapper With Six Straight Platinum Albums: ‘So Grateful'

Missy Elliott thanked her fans after her lastest accolade.

Trey Alston201 days ago
A group of models walking down a runway in lingerie, surrounded by falling confetti. The scene is vibrant and glamorous.
Style

Gigi and Bella Hadid, Angel Reese, and Emily Ratajkowski Rule 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Check out the jaw-dropping photos and highlights from the lingerie brand's runway show.

Alex Ocho274 days ago
Cardi B wears a green jacket and sings, while BIA poses in a sleeveless top.
Music

Cardi B Responds to BIA After Hot 97 Interview: 'Everything About You Is Boring'

“You wanted a rap beef and you lost,” Cardi said.

Trace William Cowen282 days ago
David LaChapelle poses for a portrait during the opening of his "Fulmini" exhibition at Salone Degli Incanti on April 21, 2023 in Trieste, Italy. The exhibition will open from April 22 to August 15, 2023.
Pop Culture

David LaChapelle to Debut 'Vanishing Act' Photography Exhibition in Miami Beach

The illustrious photographer and video director will showcase 30 works from his career, including nine new pieces.

Alex Gonzalez305 days ago
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Missy Elliott performs ahead of the IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO World Light Heavyweight titles' fight between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitrii Bivol as part of the Riyadh Season - IV Crown Showdown card at Kingdom Arena on October 12, 2024 in Riyadh.
Music

Missy Elliott Reaches Last-Minute Settlement in Long-Running Songwriting Credit Dispute

Missy Elliott has settled a seven-year lawsuit with producer Terry Williams on the eve of trial.

Shawn Setaro329 days ago
Missy Elliott.
Music

Missy Elliott's Fame Ruled Irrelevant by Judge In SISTA Songwriting Trial

The rapper's former SISTA groupmate has alleged he wrote songs for the group's 1994 album and wants his credit.

Trey Alston335 days ago
(L) Alyson Stoner in a black lace outfit at an event. (R) Missy Elliott in a red outfit on stage.
Music

Alyson Stoner Compares Missy Elliott Fame to Second Grade 'Show and Tell'

The former child star, who appeared in the "Work It" music video, also says Elliott "deserves all the credit in the world" for creating pop culture history.

Alex Ocho337 days ago
Alyson Stoner attends The Hollywood Reporter x GLAAD Pride Party presented by Paramount+ at Sunset at the West Hollywood Edition on June 11, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Alyson Stoner’s Hilarious TikTok About Missy Elliott Takes Fans Back 23 Years

They were 9 in Missy Elliott’s 'Work It' video—now they're answering 'the hard-hitting questions I’m asked every week.'

Maggie Ekberg343 days ago

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