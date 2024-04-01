Conway the Machine on J. Cole Conversation About Writing Hits: 'Give Me My Journalism Credit'

“I had to trial and error for a year and a half, two years,” Cole explained. “‘Work Out,’ I squeezed that shit out last minute. That was an unnatural space for me. Even if you listen to it, I’m like, I can’t even hear that shit back because I’m trying."

He continued, “But through all my trying over the years, that shit turned into, I grew some superpowers. So then by the time [2014] Forest Hills Drive came by, I was smacking them bitches out effortlessly.”

Conway is now seeking credit for prompting Cole to share this story, and demanding that everyone view him as the journalist that he is.

“Give me my journalism credit for this video!!!” Conway wrote on Instagram. “And my flowers for my ability to ask such immaculate questions like THIS and knowing how to get these artists to give these profound answers, such as this one! ”

He also jokingly told Rap Radar host Elliott Wilson that he “should do a show.”