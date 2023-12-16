Elliott Wilson Apologizes to Kai Cenat After Nicki Minaj Criticism: 'I Was Out of Line'

Kai Cenat has received an apology from Elliott Wilson after he criticized the popular streamer for interviewing Nicki Minaj.

On Saturday, the legendary journalist took to his X page, formerly Twitter, to extend an olive branch to Cenat and wave a white flag after going against Minaj's ravenous fanbase.

"Go against Nicki? I musta been dense," Wilson said. "The barbs tore me up and even 50 Cent."

He continued: "I apologize to @KaiCenat + his fam. I was out of line and let my competitive nature get the best of me. Kai carved his own lane in the game, built a great platform and deserves respect. Salute the streamers and young creatives getting to the paper and pushing our culture forward."