Elliott Wilson Apologizes to Kai Cenat After Nicki Minaj Criticism: 'I Was Out of Line'

Kai Cenat has received an apology from Elliott Wilson after he criticized the popular streamer for interviewing Nicki Minaj.
On Saturday, the legendary journalist took to his X page, formerly Twitter, to extend an olive branch to Cenat and wave a white flag after going against Minaj's ravenous fanbase.
"Go against Nicki? I musta been dense," Wilson said. "The barbs tore me up and even 50 Cent."
He continued: "I apologize to @KaiCenat + his fam. I was out of line and let my competitive nature get the best of me. Kai carved his own lane in the game, built a great platform and deserves respect. Salute the streamers and young creatives getting to the paper and pushing our culture forward."
Wilson felt the wrath of Nicki and the Barbz when when he posted about the rapper's appearance on Kai Cenat's popular Twitch channel. The livestream reportedly reached up to 348,593 viewers, which surpassed Cenat's previous record of 306,280 back in July.
Wilson highlighted the her appearance with a screenshot that showed Nicki twerking in front of the camera while Cenat and his crew danced around her. Fans assumed Wilson was being snarky toward Minaj and Cenat when he captioned the post, "Hip Hop Journalism."
Nicki addressed Wilson on her own X account, formerly Twitter, suggesting Wilson's jab was an example of him being a hypocrite.
"Elliot if you'd spit JayZ dikk out for one second, you'd be able to be happy for the new comers," she wrote. "Isn't that how y'all tried to tarnish my image? By saying I'm not welcoming new btchs in? Did songs with all of them tho. Why you not happy for a young black man like Kai. Tmrw btch."