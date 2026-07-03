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Elizabeth Banks Boards 'Magic School Bus' Live-Action Movie as Ms. Frizzle
Elizabeth Banks suits up as Ms. Frizzle as Legendary and Scholastic team for a big-screen take on the beloved science classroom classic.
Olivia Munn Claims Alec Baldwin Got Her Fired From ’30 Rock’
The Avery Jessup role ultimately went to Elizabeth Banks.
'Charlie's Angels' Franchise Being Revitalized for Fourth Movie
The news comes after Elizabeth Banks' 'Charlie's Angels' reboot was widely panned after its 2019 release.
‘Cocaine Bear’ Actors Joke About ‘Adderall Alligator’ and Other Possible Sequels
While 'Cocaine Bear' is still new to the world, the filmmakers behind the inspired-by-true-events story are already joking about other drug-addled animal tales.
‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie Inspired by True Events Gets Wild Trailer Showing Animal Go on Rampage
Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer for ‘Cocaine Bear,’ the thriller based on a true story and directed by Elizabeth Banks.
5 Things We Learned From Verizon’s 5G Ultra Show
To celebrate the launch of 5G Ultra Wideband, actress Elizabeth Banks hosted Verizon'“5G Ultra Show,” a star-powered live stream that aired on January 4th.
Elizabeth Banks Tapped to Direct 'Cocaine Bear' Thriller Inspired by True Events
The film is based on real-life events in 1985, when a 175-pound bear was discovered dead after consuming cocaine discarded by a drug smuggler.
Elizabeth Banks Defends 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot: 'You’ve Had 37 Spider-Man Movies and You’re Not Complaining'
'Charlie's Angels' received mixed reviews and opened to poor box office performance, but director and writer Elizabeth Banks seemed hopeful before the premiere.
'Ford v Ferrari' Takes First Place on Debut Weekend While 'Charlie's Angels' Struggles
'Charlie's Angels' finished third on its debut weekend.
Here's the Trailer for the 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot
The first trailer for the Elizabeth Banks-directed 'Charlie's Angels' reboot is here.
LeBron James and Elizabeth Banks Making NBC College Basketball Drama 'Hoops'
King James isn't just dipping a toe in Hollywood, he's diving in head-first. His latest is called "Hoops," and it focuses on a topic he knows pretty well.
'Slither' Duo Elizabeth Banks and James Gunn Reteaming for New Horror Movie
Gunn has been "fighting tooth and nail" to work with Banks again.
The New Power Rangers Are Revealed, and They Look Pretty Different
It's morphin' time.
Here's Your First Look at Elizabeth Banks as Green-Friendly 'Power Rangers' Villain Rita Repulsa
With 'MIB 23' currently in development, will someone finally throw 'Power Rangers' into an equally ridiculous crossover movie?
Here’s Your First Look a Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa in the Upcoming Power Rangers Movie
So here's what Elizabeth Banks will look like as Rita Repulsa in the upcoming Power Rangers movie
Elizabeth Banks Will Be the Villain in the New 'Power Rangers' Movie
She'll play the OG Power Rangers villain, Rita Repulsa.
Here's The New Teaser For 'Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp'
The teaser comes in the form of a vintage VHS commercial, meaning it's glorious and hype-worthy.