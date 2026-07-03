Elizabeth Banks

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'The Magic School Bus' Live-Action Reboot in the Works
Pop Culture

Elizabeth Banks Boards 'Magic School Bus' Live-Action Movie as Ms. Frizzle

Elizabeth Banks suits up as Ms. Frizzle as Legendary and Scholastic team for a big-screen take on the beloved science classroom classic.

Bernadette Giacomazzo24 days ago
Olivia Munn arriving on the red carpet at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, CA, Sunday, March 10, 2024.
Pop Culture

Olivia Munn Claims Alec Baldwin Got Her Fired From ’30 Rock’

The Avery Jessup role ultimately went to Elizabeth Banks.

Holly Riordan102 days ago
(L-R) 'Charlie's Angels' stars Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu.
Pop Culture

'Charlie's Angels' Franchise Being Revitalized for Fourth Movie

The news comes after Elizabeth Banks' 'Charlie's Angels' reboot was widely panned after its 2019 release.

Jaelani Turner-Williams154 days ago
Coke Bear cast at premiere of new film
Pop Culture

‘Cocaine Bear’ Actors Joke About ‘Adderall Alligator’ and Other Possible Sequels

While 'Cocaine Bear' is still new to the world, the filmmakers behind the inspired-by-true-events story are already joking about other drug-addled animal tales.

Trace William Cowen1241 days ago
Cocaine Bear
Pop Culture

‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie Inspired by True Events Gets Wild Trailer Showing Animal Go on Rampage

Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer for ‘Cocaine Bear,’ the thriller based on a true story and directed by Elizabeth Banks.

Brad Callas1325 days ago
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Verizon 5G Ultra Show Event
Life

5 Things We Learned From Verizon’s 5G Ultra Show

To celebrate the launch of 5G Ultra Wideband, actress Elizabeth Banks hosted Verizon'“5G Ultra Show,” a star-powered live stream that aired on January 4th.

Ural Garrett1652 days ago
Elizabeth Banks
Pop Culture

Elizabeth Banks Tapped to Direct 'Cocaine Bear' Thriller Inspired by True Events

The film is based on real-life events in 1985, when a 175-pound bear was discovered dead after consuming cocaine discarded by a drug smuggler.

Joshua Espinoza1956 days ago
Elizabeth Banks
Pop Culture

Elizabeth Banks Defends 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot: 'You’ve Had 37 Spider-Man Movies and You’re Not Complaining'

'Charlie's Angels' received mixed reviews and opened to poor box office performance, but director and writer Elizabeth Banks seemed hopeful before the premiere.

Joe Price2433 days ago
Christian Bale and Matt Damon arrive at the premiere of Fox's "Ford V Ferrari."
Pop Culture

'Ford v Ferrari' Takes First Place on Debut Weekend While 'Charlie's Angels' Struggles

'Charlie's Angels' finished third on its debut weekend.

Jose Martinez2434 days ago
charlies angels
Pop Culture

Here's the Trailer for the 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot

The first trailer for the Elizabeth Banks-directed 'Charlie's Angels' reboot is here.

Joe Price2578 days ago
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LeBron James
Sports

LeBron James and Elizabeth Banks Making NBC College Basketball Drama 'Hoops'

King James isn't just dipping a toe in Hollywood, he's diving in head-first. His latest is called "Hoops," and it focuses on a topic he knows pretty well.

countcenci2865 days ago
banks
Pop Culture

'Slither' Duo Elizabeth Banks and James Gunn Reteaming for New Horror Movie

Gunn has been "fighting tooth and nail" to work with Banks again.

Trace William Cowen3054 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here's Your First Look at Elizabeth Banks as Green-Friendly 'Power Rangers' Villain Rita Repulsa

With 'MIB 23' currently in development, will someone finally throw 'Power Rangers' into an equally ridiculous crossover movie?

Trace William Cowen3742 days ago
Pop Culture

Here’s Your First Look a Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa in the Upcoming Power Rangers Movie

So here's what Elizabeth Banks will look like as Rita Repulsa in the upcoming Power Rangers movie

Jerry Gadiano3742 days ago
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Pop Culture

Elizabeth Banks Will Be the Villain in the New 'Power Rangers' Movie

She'll play the OG Power Rangers villain, Rita Repulsa.

Catie Keck3819 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here's The New Teaser For 'Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp'

The teaser comes in the form of a vintage VHS commercial, meaning it's glorious and hype-worthy.

Trace William Cowen4043 days ago

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