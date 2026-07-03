FaZe Banks

FaZe Banks rose to prominence by merging the world of competitive gaming with broader pop culture, shaping FaZe Clan into a lifestyle brand that transcends esports. Known for his mix of candid vlogs and skilled gameplay on YouTube and Twitch, Banks offers fans an inside look at the evolving gaming scene. His streams often feature exclusive cross-industry collaborations, including partnerships with artists like Offset and athletes such as Odell Beckham Jr., bringing a unique fusion of music, sports, and gaming. Viewers tune in for these insider moments and the cultural conversations Banks sparks around gaming's role in mainstream entertainment.

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Latest Stories

(L) FaZe Banks with tattoos and a cap holding a phone. (R) Haliey Welch smiling with long blonde hair in a black blazer and white shirt.
Pop Culture

FaZe Banks Calls Out Haliey Welch’s Team Amid Meme Coin Controversy: 'Fire Everybody'

Banks accused Welch's team of market manipulation and for leaking a canceled episode of her "Talk Tuah" podcast he appeared in.

Alex Ocho526 days ago
FaZe Banks with tattoos and Lily Phillips with long hair sit in separate images. The man wears a black hoodie, and the woman is in a striped dress.
Pop Culture

FaZe Banks Responds to Adult Film Star Lily Phillips Claiming They Had Sex in Bathroom

23-year-old Phillips made headlines for a viral stunt that had her sleeping with 100 men in 24 hours.

Alex Ocho542 days ago
Streamers Jack Doherty and FaZe Banks.
Pop Culture

Jack Doherty Responds to FaZe Banks Calling Him the 'WOAT' Streamer

FaZe Banks called Doherty the worst streamer of all time in a live episode of 'GOAT Talk' from ComplexCon.

Joe Price577 days ago

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