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From Just Chatting to VTubing, Twitch has something for everyone. Whether you’re into high-energy gaming streams or chill ASMR sessions, here’s a breakdown of the top Twitch channels, categories, and streamers taking over the platform.Taffeta Chime
The FaZe Clan boy is building a trove of tracks, so we wanted to talk about the best of the best from Plaqueboymax so far.Levi Winslow
Controversial IRL broadcaster Fousey threw shade at Kai Cenat, FaZe Lacy, Plaqueboymax, YourRAGE, and other streamers.Levi Winslow
Thanks to some novel streaming ideas he’s had with artists, Plaqueboymax is rising to the top of the streamer power rankings. Here’s how he’s getting there.Peter A. Berry