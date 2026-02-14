Pop Culture

'Charlie's Angels' Franchise Being Revitalized for Fourth Movie

The news comes after Elizabeth Banks' 'Charlie's Angels' reboot was widely panned after its 2019 release.

(L-R) 'Charlie's Angels' stars Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu.
Jim Spellman/WireImage

The Charlie’s Angels franchise is reportedly set to make a return with a fourth movie in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter screenwriter Pete Chiarelli (Crazy Rich Asians, The Proposal), will pen the upcoming Charlie’s Angels flick, which doesn’t have a current theatrical date.

Co-producing the film is Flower Films, Drew Barrymore’s production company. Barrymore starred in the 2000s Charlie’s Angels remake.

The franchise is based on the original female-led action TV series, which starred the late Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson, and ran from 1976 to 1981. By 2000, the franchise returned as a film readaptation, with Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Barrymore in starring roles. The remake was succeeded by Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, in 2003.

Following a failed seven-episode Charlie’s Angels television series in 2011, the film series was reimagined in 2019 with Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott, and directed by Elizabeth Banks. The under-promoted movie would gross just over $73 million globally and received lukewarm reviews.

Banks defended the film in an interview at the time, attributing the film’s poor reception to sexism. "You’ve had 37 Spider-Man movies and you’re not complaining," she said. "I think women are allowed to have one or two action franchises every 17 years — I feel totally fine with that."

In a seperate interview, she spoke about the potential of the film bombing at the box office.

"Look, people have to buy tickets to this movie, too. This movie has to make money," she said. "If this movie doesn’t make money it reinforces a stereotype in Hollywood that men don’t go see women do action movies."

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