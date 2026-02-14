'Charlie's Angels' Franchise Being Revitalized for Fourth Movie

The Charlie’s Angels franchise is reportedly set to make a return with a fourth movie in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter screenwriter Pete Chiarelli (Crazy Rich Asians, The Proposal), will pen the upcoming Charlie’s Angels flick, which doesn’t have a current theatrical date.

Co-producing the film is Flower Films, Drew Barrymore’s production company. Barrymore starred in the 2000s Charlie’s Angels remake.

The franchise is based on the original female-led action TV series, which starred the late Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson, and ran from 1976 to 1981. By 2000, the franchise returned as a film readaptation, with Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Barrymore in starring roles. The remake was succeeded by Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, in 2003.